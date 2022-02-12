Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Highlights Special Raheem Sterling Trait Following Norwich Treble

Pep Guardiola reserved special praise for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling after a match-winning display from the winger in his side's 4-0 thumping of Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

A perfect hat-trick against Norwich City propelled Raheem Sterling to 10 goals in the Premier League this season, as he sits third in the race for the Golden Boot this season.

After being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium last summer, the England international has emerged as one of Manchester City’s best players in recent months, with his display against the Canaries a sign of his stupendous touch.

The 27-year-old's man-of-the-match performance at Carrow Road certainly impressed a special observer from the sidelines, as Sterling followed up an impressive showing against Brentford in midweek with another stand-out display on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his side’s 4-0 thumping of the Canaries, Pep Guardiola heaped praise on the in-form Raheem Sterling after the winger netted a perfect hat-trick to take his side 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool's trip to Burnley on Sunday.

“Raheem Sterling made a brilliant first goal and the second, he was there (at the right place). You realise his confidence, aggression. In the last game (against Brentford), he made an excellent action. He always creates something," the Manchester City boss said.

The Englishman’s quick feet and unstoppable burst of pace combined with his incredible off-the-ball intelligence is what makes him the epitome of the modern-day winger.

Despite the fact that earlier on in the season, there were calls for Sterling to depart the club after a shaky beginning to the campaign by several critics, his sensational displays since his return to the starting XI in November have put all doubts to bed.

