Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Meets with Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski During Trip to Spain

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola crossed paths with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski at Girona's training ground on Wednesday.
    Author:

    With the third international break of the campaign underway, a large part of the Manchester City squad is away on international duty ahead of their league clash against Everton next weekend.

    The Premier League champions recently bounced back from successive defeats to West Ham and Crystal Palace with wins against Club Brugge and Manchester United in the Champions League and Premier League respectively.

    City's 2-0 victory at Old Trafford saw them pip Liverpool to second place in the league, as the Reds lost away to West Ham while leaders Chelsea drew 2-2 at home to Burnley.

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola travelled to Girona's training ground La Vinya in Caldes de Malavella on Wednesday, where he was accompanied by his brother and agent Pere Guardiola.

    Girona have been part of the City Football Group network since the summer of 2017, when it was announced that the Spanish side would come under the CFG umbrella.

    Read More

    Interestingly, during his time at La Vinya, where he met Girona boss Michel Sanchez and his squad, Guardiola bumped into Robert Lewandowski, whom he coached during his time as Bayern Munich head coach between 2013-16, as per Łączy nas piłka.

    Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena in recent months, with multiple reports stating that the former Borussia Dortmund man wants to start a new chapter in his career.

    The striker has been training with the Poland National Team ahead of their World Cup Qualifiers clash with Andorra on Friday, with his country in second place in their group, behind England.

    Manchester City, who let Sergio Aguero join Barcelona on a free in June, are chasing glory on all fronts without an out-and-out striker in their ranks, though they have been linked recently with the likes of Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic.

    Poland need to win their remaining two games and hope for England to falter on their way if they are to automatically qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    60
    News

    Pep Guardiola Meets with Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski During Trip to Spain

    just now
    sipa_35715067
    News

    "We're Giving Up on Doyle and McAtee Now?", "Make Way For the Academy!" - Many Man City Fans React to Midfielders Contract Extension Rumours

    17 minutes ago
    imago1007841899h
    News

    Portugal Manager Confirms Fitness Problems Sustained by Bernardo Silva

    54 minutes ago
    imago1007462102h
    News

    Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update on Future of Man City Star Riyad Mahrez Amid Exit Talk

    1 hour ago
    imago1007844768h
    News

    Man City Set to Hold Talks With Current Star Over Major Contract Extension

    1 hour ago
    Zinchenko 1
    Transfer Rumours

    Serie A Side Plot January Bid for Man City Player - Club Could 'Respond Positively' to Offer

    13 hours ago
    sipa_36019273
    News

    "Make This Happen!", "The World Would be Ours" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Image of Pep Guardiola and Bundesliga Star

    17 hours ago
    sipa_33800205
    News

    Man City Star 'the Only Absentee' From National Team Training For a Second Day

    22 hours ago