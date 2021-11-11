Pep Guardiola Meets with Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski During Trip to Spain

With the third international break of the campaign underway, a large part of the Manchester City squad is away on international duty ahead of their league clash against Everton next weekend.

The Premier League champions recently bounced back from successive defeats to West Ham and Crystal Palace with wins against Club Brugge and Manchester United in the Champions League and Premier League respectively.

City's 2-0 victory at Old Trafford saw them pip Liverpool to second place in the league, as the Reds lost away to West Ham while leaders Chelsea drew 2-2 at home to Burnley.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola travelled to Girona's training ground La Vinya in Caldes de Malavella on Wednesday, where he was accompanied by his brother and agent Pere Guardiola.

Girona have been part of the City Football Group network since the summer of 2017, when it was announced that the Spanish side would come under the CFG umbrella.

Interestingly, during his time at La Vinya, where he met Girona boss Michel Sanchez and his squad, Guardiola bumped into Robert Lewandowski, whom he coached during his time as Bayern Munich head coach between 2013-16, as per Łączy nas piłka.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena in recent months, with multiple reports stating that the former Borussia Dortmund man wants to start a new chapter in his career.

The striker has been training with the Poland National Team ahead of their World Cup Qualifiers clash with Andorra on Friday, with his country in second place in their group, behind England.

Manchester City, who let Sergio Aguero join Barcelona on a free in June, are chasing glory on all fronts without an out-and-out striker in their ranks, though they have been linked recently with the likes of Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic.

Poland need to win their remaining two games and hope for England to falter on their way if they are to automatically qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

