Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola On Newcastle United Spending

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Newcastle United business this window, ahead of their Premier League clash this Sunday.

Manchester City have made a points-perfect start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, beating West Ham United away from home via an Erling Haaland brace, then hitting four past newly promoted side Bournemouth.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De-Bruyne, and Phil Foden, topped off with an own goal from Jefferson Lerma gave the Citizens plenty to cheer about at the Etihad.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Pep Guardiola and his squad will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they travel up to Tyne and Wear to take on Newcastle United.

After coming into new ownership last season, Newcastle United look to be a revived club heading in a positive direction and are considered to have one of the wealthiest owners in world football.

Despite this, the magpies have only newly added two players, in Sven Botman and Nick Pope. Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola was asked about this weekend's opposition's spending.

Speaking in today's press conference Pep said, "You don't have to ask me I don't know. I have never bought a player, I have never sold a player. It's the club's money. All I know is that when a club spend money then people go crazy and then when they don’t, people ask why haven’t they spent money.

I think what they have done Newcastle is because they believe it's the best. In the winter window they bought players because they were in trouble, then they got a lot of good results."

Manchester City have had a busier window than Newcastle this summer. Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleksandr Zinchenko have all left the club, whilst Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, and Sergio Gomez have arrived to replace them respectively.

Manchester City and Newcastle United face off this Sunday in Premier League action, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30 pm UK time.

