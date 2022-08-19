Skip to main content

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola On Newcastle United Spending

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Newcastle United business this window, ahead of their Premier League clash this Sunday.

Manchester City have made a points-perfect start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, beating West Ham United away from home via an Erling Haaland brace, then hitting four past newly promoted side Bournemouth.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De-Bruyne, and Phil Foden, topped off with an own goal from Jefferson Lerma gave the Citizens plenty to cheer about at the Etihad.

Kevin De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola and his squad will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they travel up to Tyne and Wear to take on Newcastle United.

After coming into new ownership last season, Newcastle United look to be a revived club heading in a positive direction and are considered to have one of the wealthiest owners in world football.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite this, the magpies have only newly added two players, in Sven Botman and Nick Pope. Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola was asked about this weekend's opposition's spending.

Speaking in today's press conference Pep said, "You don't have to ask me I don't know. I have never bought a player, I have never sold a player. It's the club's money. All I know is that when a club spend money then people go crazy and then when they don’t, people ask why haven’t they spent money.

imago1011867346h

I think what they have done Newcastle is because they believe it's the best. In the winter window they bought players because they were in trouble, then they got a lot of good results."

Manchester City have had a busier window than Newcastle this summer. Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleksandr Zinchenko have all left the club, whilst Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, and Sergio Gomez have arrived to replace them respectively.

Manchester City and Newcastle United face off this Sunday in Premier League action, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30 pm UK time.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBournemouthNewcastle United

Guardiola
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms Manchester City's Transfer Business Is Done

By Jake Mahon
Jarred Gillett
News

Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Referee, Officials And VAR

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Steve McManaman Thinks Erling Haaland Win's The Golden Boot

By Elliot Thompson
Camp Nou
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Discusses Barcelona Friendly

By Elliot Thompson
Gomez
News

Sergio Gomez Will Be In Manchester City's Squad For Newcastle

By Jake Mahon
imago1011867346h
News

Pep Guardiola Praises Eddie Howe's Newcastle Ahead Of Clash

By Jake Mahon
Pep Guardiola
News

Pep Guardiola Doesn't Care About Liverpool Dropping Points

By Elliot Thompson
Kalvin Phillips
News

Kalvin Phillips Is Back, Confirms Pep Guardiola

By Alex Caddick