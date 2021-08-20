Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Piles On The Praise for Norwich Boss Daniel Farke

Pep Guardiola has described Norwich City coach Daniel Farke as an “exceptional manager”, as the two bosses prepare to meet in opposing Etihad Stadium dugouts this weekend.

Manchester City, who continued their disastrous record at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through a 1-0 defeat last Sunday, are preparing to welcome Norwich to the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues suffered defeat on the opening day of the season for the first time since 2008 last weekend, and will be eager to secure their first points of the new campaign when they face newly promoted Norwich City.

Pep Guardiola suffered a 3-2 loss to the Canaries in September 2019, as Daniel Farke successfully overcame the then reigning Premier League Champions at Carrow Road - despite a heavily injury-hit squad.

The Catalan, who has won three Premier League titles in his last four season’s with Manchester City, was full of praise for his Norwich counterpart on Friday afternoon, with Daniel Farke having successfully regained top-flight promotion with his squad last season.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City’s first home game of the season on Saturday, Pep Guardiola said, “Daniel is an exceptional manager. I always enjoy watching his teams play. The year in the Premier League they didn't get results but they played really good.”

Finnish international Teemu Pukki scored the winning goal when Norwich beat the Blues two years ago, and Pep Guardiola touched on the threat of the striker ahead of the weekend.

The Catalan said, “They will try to play with the movements of Pukki and other players and we are going to play a good team with a good proposal of how they play."

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be without Phil Foden for the upcoming fixture, while Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for the match after Pep Guardiola revealed that the Belgian international missed the last training session due to injury.

