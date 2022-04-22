Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Sends Message to Erik ten Hag Following Manchester United Appointment

Pep Guardiola congratulated Erik ten Hag on his latest appointment after the current Ajax boss was confirmed as Manchester United's permanent manager from the upcoming campaign this week.

Manchester United officially announced Erik ten Hag as their new manager on Thursday, with the Dutchman set to succeed Ralf Rangnick, who was appointed caretaker manager until the end of the season following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in November.

The 52-year-old is set to be at the helm for another attempted rebuild at Old Trafford, with United currently 23 points behind local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League and currently finding themselves engulfed in a battle to secure Champions League football for next season.

City thumped United at the Etihad Stadium last month as a brace each from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez rounded off an impressive 4-1 victory over the Reds, whom they had beaten 2-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES Ten Hag has signed an initial three-year contract with United, having endured prolonged success in his native Holland with Ajax, who are currently vying to retain the Eredivisie title. IMAGO / Lackovic The Dutchman, who has been at Ajax since 2017, worked under current City boss Pep Guardiola in Germany, when the Catalan managed Bayern Munich before heading to the Etihad Stadium in 2016. Ten Hag was in charge of Bayern Munich II - the Bundesliga champions' academy squad - whilst Guardiola managed the Bayern first-team between 2013 and 2016.

Speaking to the press ahead of City's upcoming league clash with Watford on Saturday, Guardiola congratulated the 52-year-old on his new role, highlighting the quality possessed by Ten Hag's current Ajax side.

"Watch his Ajax team and you see his qualities. Congratulations to Erik (ten Hag) and (I) wish him all the best. A top class manager; his teams are a joy to watch," the Catalan said in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

The Premier League leaders return to action less than 72 hours after seeing off Brighton with a supreme second-half display to reclaim top spot in the table after Liverpool's 4-0 demolition of Manchester United in midweek.

