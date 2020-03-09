"This performance is not acceptable for us" - Bernardo Silva gives a brutal response to Manchester derby loss

Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva did not shy away from sharing his disappointment after suffering a 2-0 loss at the hands of cross-town rivals, Manchester United.

While talking to Sky Sports during his post-match interview, Bernardo Silva gave a brutally honest assessment of his team's performance in the match. He said that such kind of display is 'not acceptable' for City.

The City player resonated with the feelings of the fans as well as the dressing room when he said "It was a bad game for us. In my opinion not acceptable. Very bad day."

He then went on to add, "We didn't start very bad, I think we were playing quite well until we conceded a goal. But we know how Manchester United plays, how good they are on the counter-attack, how aggressive they are defensively. Not a good performance, not acceptable for us."

"That's a thing but it's a derby game, it's an important game for our fans and it's not acceptable to come here and play the way we did and lose 2-0", he concluded.

The Portuguese then went on to discuss the important lessons that can be learned from the loss, "We have to watch the game, we have to listen to what Pep has to say. It's too close now to know what we lacked but a team like ours cannot lose this many games in the Premier League as we have lost so far this season. We need to check what's not going right and not make the same mistakes."

Bernardo also said that there was no foul committed on Bruno Fernandes in the first half. "From my point of view and from where I was, it was clear it was not a foul. The referees like us, like all the players, they can also make mistakes. It's football, it's what it is." United were awarded a free-kick after this foul which ultimately led to the opening goal of the match.

He then went on to say that City are prioritising Champions League and their preparations will reflect their desire to win the European Competition. "The reality is that the pressure is not on the Premier League, we don't have much pressure because we know our position is probably not changing a lot because we won't get to the title, I think we'll be second to qualify for the Champions League."

Manchester City's next Champions League fixture will see them host Real Madrid in the second leg of Round of 16. Despite the advantage that City gained with a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu, they will have to be careful with their approach ahead of the knockout match against the La Liga outfit.

Before that, Pep Guardiola's men will face Arsenal and Burnley in league fixtures. Hence, they will look to pick up a win in both these matches to gain momentum ahead of their clash with the Spanish giants.

