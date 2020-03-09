City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"This performance is not acceptable for us" - Bernardo Silva gives a brutal response to Manchester derby loss

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva did not shy away from sharing his disappointment after suffering a 2-0 loss at the hands of cross-town rivals, Manchester United. 

While talking to Sky Sports during his post-match interview, Bernardo Silva gave a brutally honest assessment of his team's performance in the match. He said that such kind of display is 'not acceptable' for City.

The City player resonated with the feelings of the fans as well as the dressing room when he said "It was a bad game for us. In my opinion not acceptable. Very bad day."

fbl-eng-pr-man-utd-man-city (5)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

He then went on to add, "We didn't start very bad, I think we were playing quite well until we conceded a goal. But we know how Manchester United plays, how good they are on the counter-attack, how aggressive they are defensively. Not a good performance, not acceptable for us."

"That's a thing but it's a derby game, it's an important game for our fans and it's not acceptable to come here and play the way we did and lose 2-0", he concluded. 

The Portuguese then went on to discuss the important lessons that can be learned from the loss, "We have to watch the game, we have to listen to what Pep has to say. It's too close now to know what we lacked but a team like ours cannot lose this many games in the Premier League as we have lost so far this season. We need to check what's not going right and not make the same mistakes."

fbl-eng-pr-man-utd-man-city (6)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Bernardo also said that there was no foul committed on Bruno Fernandes in the first half. "From my point of view and from where I was, it was clear it was not a foul. The referees like us, like all the players, they can also make mistakes. It's football, it's what it is." United were awarded a free-kick after this foul which ultimately led to the opening goal of the match. 

He then went on to say that City are prioritising Champions League and their preparations will reflect their desire to win the European Competition. "The reality is that the pressure is not on the Premier League, we don't have much pressure because we know our position is probably not changing a lot because we won't get to the title, I think we'll be second to qualify for the Champions League."

Manchester City's next Champions League fixture will see them host Real Madrid in the second leg of Round of 16. Despite the advantage that City gained with a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu, they will have to be careful with their approach ahead of the knockout match against the La Liga outfit. 

Before that, Pep Guardiola's men will face Arsenal and Burnley in league fixtures. Hence, they will look to pick up a win in both these matches to gain momentum ahead of their clash with the Spanish giants. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola says 'lack of concentration' was the reason behind Manchester City's 2-0 loss

In the 182nd meeting between the two sides, Manchester United picked a convincing victory over Manchester City and are now posing a serious threat to Chelsea's fourth position in the Premier League table.

Shruti Sadbhav

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

The team of match officials to oversee Wednesday night's Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal have been confirmed.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City fell to a third derby defeat of the season at Old Trafford, with Anthony Martial and Scott Mctominay's goals enough to see off Pep Guardiola's side. Here's five things we learned from the game.

Brandon Evans

Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City fell embarrassingly to a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford; here's how we rated the players.

Nathan Allen

PHIL FODEN STARTS! - Manchester United vs Manchester City (Team News)

Pep Guardiola makes several changes from the side who beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in midweek.

harryasiddall

Man City 'willing' to let star striker go if Champions League ban is upheld

In the light of UEFA's 2-year ban on the club, a reluctant Manchester City might let go of their legendary striker.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City put Inter centre-back 'top of their summer shopping list' - £80 million fee mentioned

After months of being linked with Inter Milan star, the latest reports claim Manchester City are willing to pay a large amount for Skriniar.

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City prepare huge offer worth €21M a year to extend key player's contract

Manchester City's Belgian superstar Kevin de Bruyne is set to be offered a contract extension until 2025 worth €21M a year, according to a report.

markgough96

Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City travel to face Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend; here's how we predict they might line-up.

aspears726

Arsenal 'ready' to offer £50 million for Man City centre-back - Tottenham and Everton also interested

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ready to step up his efforts to sign out-of-form Manchester City centre-back John Stones.

Nathan Allen