City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"He will recover and he's an exceptional goalkeeper" - Pep Guardiola on Ederson after derby mistakes

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford was largely blamed on the goalkeeping errors made by Ederson. 

The Brazilian conceded the first goal in the 30th minute after Anthony Martial successfully converted a well-placed free-kick from Bruno Fernandes. The winning goal however, was conceded when Ederson accidentally passed the ball to Scott McTominay, who wasted no time in sending the ball to the back of the net. 

Amidst the plethora of criticism directed towards Ederson following the derby loss, it was Pep Guardiola who backed the City goalkeeper. He hailed Ederson as an 'exceptional goalkeeper' and stated that the mistakes are a part of the game. 

manchester-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (12)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

During the post-match press conference, Guardiola was quoted saying,"[Ederson] played, he saved one or two, he's an exceptional goalkeeper."

Following that, the Spaniard went on to point out that everyone makes errors. He assured that he won't be judging his players for something that is a part of the game and believes that Ederson will bounce back from his underwhelming performance against United. 

Guardiola hit back with a few questions of his own to further explain his point."You don't make mistakes? I don't make mistakes? I don't come here to judge my players if they make mistakes. It's part of the game. He will recover and he's an exceptional goalkeeper." 

fbl-eng-pr-man-utd-man-city (3)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"We play so good, I told you. Even when we win 5-0 we can play better. We play a good game. The schedule, we know. Liverpool are far away and we want to play the game for ourselves. We thought about today and we did it", concluded the 49-year-old. 

Ederson has several important saves to his name but faced the wrath of misfortune in his most recent performance for City. He will now look to pick himself up and prepare himself for difficult series of tasks that lie ahead of him for the rest of the season. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

The team of match officials to oversee Wednesday night's Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal have been confirmed.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola says 'lack of concentration' was the reason behind Manchester City's 2-0 loss

In the 182nd meeting between the two sides, Manchester United picked a convincing victory over Manchester City and are now posing a serious threat to Chelsea's fourth position in the Premier League table.

Shruti Sadbhav

"This performance is not acceptable for us" - Bernardo Silva gives a brutal response to Manchester derby loss

After losing their third derby this season, Manchester City players are evidently unhappy with the dip in their recent form. Here's what Bernardo Silva had to say about the side's disappointing result at Old Trafford.

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned: Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City fell to a third derby defeat of the season at Old Trafford, with Anthony Martial and Scott Mctominay's goals enough to see off Pep Guardiola's side. Here's five things we learned from the game.

Brandon Evans

Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City fell embarrassingly to a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford; here's how we rated the players.

Nathan Allen

PHIL FODEN STARTS! - Manchester United vs Manchester City (Team News)

Pep Guardiola makes several changes from the side who beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in midweek.

harryasiddall

Man City 'willing' to let star striker go if Champions League ban is upheld

In the light of UEFA's 2-year ban on the club, a reluctant Manchester City might let go of their legendary striker.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City put Inter centre-back 'top of their summer shopping list' - £80 million fee mentioned

After months of being linked with Inter Milan star, the latest reports claim Manchester City are willing to pay a large amount for Skriniar.

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City prepare huge offer worth €21M a year to extend key player's contract

Manchester City's Belgian superstar Kevin de Bruyne is set to be offered a contract extension until 2025 worth €21M a year, according to a report.

markgough96

Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City travel to face Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend; here's how we predict they might line-up.

aspears726