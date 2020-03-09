"He will recover and he's an exceptional goalkeeper" - Pep Guardiola on Ederson after derby mistakes

Manchester City's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford was largely blamed on the goalkeeping errors made by Ederson.

The Brazilian conceded the first goal in the 30th minute after Anthony Martial successfully converted a well-placed free-kick from Bruno Fernandes. The winning goal however, was conceded when Ederson accidentally passed the ball to Scott McTominay, who wasted no time in sending the ball to the back of the net.

Amidst the plethora of criticism directed towards Ederson following the derby loss, it was Pep Guardiola who backed the City goalkeeper. He hailed Ederson as an 'exceptional goalkeeper' and stated that the mistakes are a part of the game.

During the post-match press conference, Guardiola was quoted saying,"[Ederson] played, he saved one or two, he's an exceptional goalkeeper."

Following that, the Spaniard went on to point out that everyone makes errors. He assured that he won't be judging his players for something that is a part of the game and believes that Ederson will bounce back from his underwhelming performance against United.

Guardiola hit back with a few questions of his own to further explain his point."You don't make mistakes? I don't make mistakes? I don't come here to judge my players if they make mistakes. It's part of the game. He will recover and he's an exceptional goalkeeper."

"We play so good, I told you. Even when we win 5-0 we can play better. We play a good game. The schedule, we know. Liverpool are far away and we want to play the game for ourselves. We thought about today and we did it", concluded the 49-year-old.

Ederson has several important saves to his name but faced the wrath of misfortune in his most recent performance for City. He will now look to pick himself up and prepare himself for difficult series of tasks that lie ahead of him for the rest of the season.

