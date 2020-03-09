City Xtra
Pep Guardiola says 'lack of concentration' was the reason behind Manchester City's 2-0 loss

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were outclassed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United as the latter went on to pick their third derby win this season. Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay scored the two goals that sealed the first league double for the Reds over their neighbours in the last decade. 

Following the match, Guardiola was once again seen defending his players. He stated that his side played well but missed chances in the first half. Guardiola also pointed out that his players should avoid conceding such goals in the future. 

During his post-match press conference, Guardiola commented on his team's performance saying, "Good game. We played good. Our positional game was really good."

fbl-eng-pr-man-utd-man-city (8)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

He went on to add, "We missed a little bit, especially in the first half, when we arrive in position, the three quarters, to be a little more aggressive. We concede a goal, we should avoid it. [the] Second half was good. Congratulations United."

"We were a little bit more aggressive [in the second half] but in terms of the way we play, we played good in both [halves]", he concluded. 

Guardiola was also asked if his players lacked motivation ahead of the match. In response, the City boss immediately fired back and said, "Did you see a lack of motivation in how the players moved, pressed, made the United players play long balls and how they couldn't make three passes in a row? It's not true."

manchester-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (8)
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Guardiola went on to stress the fact that it was the 'lack of concentration' that ended up costing City their match. Sympathising with his players, he said, "The team wanted to do it and were able to do it, so it is not a lack of motivation, it's a lack of concentration. It happens, mistakes are part of the game, good actions are part of the game."

"The behaviour is good and how quick we moved the ball and how we arrived in the final third, especially in the second half, was good. I'm satisfied, I know we lost, but I liked the game we played. When I don't like it, I tell you", the Spaniard assured. 

Manchester City will face Arsenal and Burnley next week before hosting Real Madrid for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Although City managed to gain a 2-1 advantage in the first leg, their performance in tonight's derby will force them to step up their game ahead of a crucial match against the La Liga giants. 

-----

News

"This performance is not acceptable for us" - Bernardo Silva gives a brutal response to Manchester derby loss

After losing their third derby this season, Manchester City players are evidently unhappy with the dip in their recent form. Here's what Bernardo Silva had to say about the side's disappointing result at Old Trafford.

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned: Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City fell to a third derby defeat of the season at Old Trafford, with Anthony Martial and Scott Mctominay's goals enough to see off Pep Guardiola's side. Here's five things we learned from the game.

Brandon Evans

Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City fell embarrassingly to a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford; here's how we rated the players.

Nathan Allen

PHIL FODEN STARTS! - Manchester United vs Manchester City (Team News)

Pep Guardiola makes several changes from the side who beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in midweek.

harryasiddall

Man City 'willing' to let star striker go if Champions League ban is upheld

In the light of UEFA's 2-year ban on the club, a reluctant Manchester City might let go of their legendary striker.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City put Inter centre-back 'top of their summer shopping list' - £80 million fee mentioned

After months of being linked with Inter Milan star, the latest reports claim Manchester City are willing to pay a large amount for Skriniar.

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City prepare huge offer worth €21M a year to extend key player's contract

Manchester City's Belgian superstar Kevin de Bruyne is set to be offered a contract extension until 2025 worth €21M a year, according to a report.

markgough96

Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City travel to face Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend; here's how we predict they might line-up.

aspears726

Arsenal 'ready' to offer £50 million for Man City centre-back - Tottenham and Everton also interested

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ready to step up his efforts to sign out-of-form Manchester City centre-back John Stones.

Nathan Allen

The Big Match Preview - Manchester United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Derby week is upon us once more; this time, Manchester City travel to Old Trafford to face a Manchester United side that have seen a resurgence of sorts recently.

Harry Winters