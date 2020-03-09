Pep Guardiola says 'lack of concentration' was the reason behind Manchester City's 2-0 loss

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were outclassed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United as the latter went on to pick their third derby win this season. Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay scored the two goals that sealed the first league double for the Reds over their neighbours in the last decade.

Following the match, Guardiola was once again seen defending his players. He stated that his side played well but missed chances in the first half. Guardiola also pointed out that his players should avoid conceding such goals in the future.

During his post-match press conference, Guardiola commented on his team's performance saying, "Good game. We played good. Our positional game was really good."

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

He went on to add, "We missed a little bit, especially in the first half, when we arrive in position, the three quarters, to be a little more aggressive. We concede a goal, we should avoid it. [the] Second half was good. Congratulations United."

"We were a little bit more aggressive [in the second half] but in terms of the way we play, we played good in both [halves]", he concluded.

Guardiola was also asked if his players lacked motivation ahead of the match. In response, the City boss immediately fired back and said, "Did you see a lack of motivation in how the players moved, pressed, made the United players play long balls and how they couldn't make three passes in a row? It's not true."

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Guardiola went on to stress the fact that it was the 'lack of concentration' that ended up costing City their match. Sympathising with his players, he said, "The team wanted to do it and were able to do it, so it is not a lack of motivation, it's a lack of concentration. It happens, mistakes are part of the game, good actions are part of the game."

"The behaviour is good and how quick we moved the ball and how we arrived in the final third, especially in the second half, was good. I'm satisfied, I know we lost, but I liked the game we played. When I don't like it, I tell you", the Spaniard assured.

Manchester City will face Arsenal and Burnley next week before hosting Real Madrid for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Although City managed to gain a 2-1 advantage in the first leg, their performance in tonight's derby will force them to step up their game ahead of a crucial match against the La Liga giants.

