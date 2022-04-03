Skip to main content

Manchester City Medical Staff Considering Option of Surgery for Forward Amid Recent Fitness Struggles

Medical staff at Manchester City are reportedly looking at the option of surgery for rising teenage forward Cole Palmer, following a prolonged period on the sidelines due to injury, with Pep Guardiola admitting that the player has been struggling to consistently train.

Cole Palmer, who signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City last summer, has not featured for the club since a bright performance against Swindon in the FA Cup at the start of January. 

The teenager was having a breakthrough season with the Blues, as the 19 year-old made his first Premier League start against Everton in November, and scored in the Champions League during a 5-1 thrashing of Club Brugge. 

Cole Palmer has scored three goals in 13 appearances under Pep Guardiola, and many hoped the departure of Ferran Torres in January, would provide the Manchester City youngster with more minutes in the first-team. 

However, the academy star has made only one appearance this calendar year, with Palmer's campaign having been plagued by an injury that has left him sidelined for three months.  

On Friday afternoon, Pep Guardiola revealed that Cole Palmer has been unable to train regularly due to his injury, and that the club are now looking at other options for the teenager.

“He (Cole Palmer) trained two or three days ago and felt good, but yesterday (Thursday) and today (Friday) he could not train", Pep Guardiola told the press at the City Football Academy.

"At the end, we have to take a decision on what we have to do because it has been a long time that has been unable to take a step forward."

The Catalan coach continued, “Two comebacks but still not clean in the process and painful. We have to take a decision. He did incredibly well [in the FA Cup] but since only trained for two or three days and then a few days off, back, few days off.” 

Cole Palmer's injury struggles have now led to the club considering operating on the teenager, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that due to a lack of progress, Manchester City are looking at surgical options, though continue to assess the teen. 

