Manchester City Meet With Erling Haaland to Present Latest Offer

Premier League champions Manchester City have reached out to Erling Haaland’s camp, placing their latest offer for the striker’s services on the table, according to a new report from Spain.

In what is fast becoming the transfer saga of the year, the chase for the signature of Borussia Dortmund’s star striker, Erling Haaland is heating up, with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona among the leading interested parties.

Manchester City have been monitoring the Norwegian star for quite some time, with the general feeling among the staff and fans being that Erling Haaland could be the long-term replacement for club legend, Sergio Aguero.

There is also a personal connection in Manchester for the young talent, as his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, played for the club for three seasons, with Haaland junior growing up as a fan of the club and attending matches until as recently as 2017.

IMAGO / Philipp Szyza IMAGO / Poolfoto

In the latest developments emerging from reports out of Spain this week, it is claimed by Sport that both Real Madrid and Manchester City have 'already met' with Erling Haaland and his team to present their 'latest offers'.

It is also said that Barcelona hope to make a proposal sometime in March.

The Borussia Dortmund goal getter, who was named as the winner of the 2020 Golden Boy award, has scored as many as 79 goals in just 80 games during his time in Germany, showing immense scoring prowess.

Almost a goal a game comes at a high price though, with Erling Haaland’s price understood to be a whopping £250 million, when taking into account the inclusion of transfer fees, wages and agent bonuses.

IMAGO / Poolfoto IMAGO / Poolfoto

Pep Guardiola’s side have been on the lookout for a possible heir to the recently departed Sergio Aguero for almost 12 months, and signed fellow Argentinian Julián Álvarez in the previous January transfer window.

Even without a recognised striker this season, Manchester City have still managed to score a jaw dropping 100 goals in just 38 competitive fixtures this season. That being said, having a player of Erling Haaland’s quality on board certainly would not worsen things for Pep Guardiola’s team.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra