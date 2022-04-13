Skip to main content

Manchester City Midfielder Addressed as ‘Our Captain’ by Liverpool Players

According to an emerging report, Fernandinho is addressed as 'our captain' by certain Portuguese-speaking players from Manchester City's North West rivals.

Ever since Fernandinho’s abrupt announcement about his decision to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium this summer, tributes dedicated to the club legend have been pouring in from several Manchester City fans online.

Apart from being one of the greatest defensive midfielders to ever grace the Premier League, a major reason why the Brazilian will be missed by many is due to his natural leadership abilities.

It is a testament to how much respect the 36-year-old commands within the Sky Blues dressing room that he was earmarked as the ideal captaincy choice after the departure of Vincent Kompany in 2019.

However, it has been revealed that the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk man’s leadership goes beyond City itself, with several other players from other sides eyeing him as a leader.

As per a report by Paul Hirst of the Times, Fernandinho’s Cheshire home is considered a ‘social hub’ for Portuguese-speaking players in the area, with Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Manchester United’s Fred, believed to be ‘regular visitors’.

Additionally, former Reds vice-captain Lucas Leiva is also said to have developed a ‘close relationship’ with his fellow countryman ever since the former Brazilian international's arrival in the Premier League.

However, the veteran’s leadership qualities certainly come through as players from the Sky Blues’ rivals are said to address the legendary midfielder as ‘our captain’.

While this revelation may surprise many, it has been reported earlier that Fernandinho is considered by several City players as a confidant, as he is often consulted by those within the dressing room with plenty of questions and doubts.

As the City icon departs the club next season, one of Fernandinho's lasting memories will remain his impact on his fellow professionals, both within and beyond the Etihad Stadium.

He will want to leave the club with even more silverware, however. With a historic treble still on the line between now and the end of the season, the combative midfielder will still be hoping to help out in the key moments.

