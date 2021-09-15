Man City Midfielder Reveals Real Reasons Why Super Agent Jorge Mendes Was in Manchester

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes was in Manchester, as the club were linked with a move for the Portuguese international.

Following on from Manchester City’s failed attempt at signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane, the Sky Blues were heavily linked with the signing of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the time, Cristiano Ronaldo was understood to be desperate to leave Juventus and whilst Guillem Balague has noted that Ronaldo’s ideal destination was Manchester City. However, for several reasons, Ronaldo eventually re-joined Manchester United.

The Portugal captain is represented by Jorge Mendes and Manchester City captain Fernandinho has provided an insight into why one of football's most well-known agents was in Manchester at the time.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed an interview provided by ESPN Brasil, Fernandinho has revealed why Jorge Mendes was in Manchester during the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report notes that when quizzed on how close Cristiano Ronaldo was to joining the Sky Blues, Fernandinho noted that “there was a good chance” and the Manchester City Skipper followed this by pointing out the reason for Mendes’ existing relationship with the club and why he was in Manchester.

The Brazilian veteran stated that Mendes, “Was here at the club renewing Ederson’s contract, Ruben Dias’ contract, seeing the situation of Bernardo Silva and João Cancelo as well."

"So obviously if you’re there at the table, you can talk about everything and every possible player,” Fernandinho closed.

Jorge Mendes representing four of Manchester City’s star players provides reasoning for why the club have an existing relationship with the agent and were able to quickly negotiate regarding the potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, City were unable to sanction a move without first selling an attacking player to free up both funds and squad space, and ultimately, Ronaldo ended up re-joining Manchester United.

