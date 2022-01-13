Manchester City Midfielder Set for Netherlands Loan Switch in January

Manchester City youngster Iker Pozo will join the list of academy players leaving on loan in January, with new reports suggesting that he will head to the Netherlands for the remainder of the campaign.

It has been a very quiet January transfer window thus far for Manchester City, which has become typical for the club who only tend to spend money in the winter if it is deemed absolutely necessary by those responsible.

Just shy of the two-week mark into the new year, the most notable moves from the Etihad club have been outgoings, with Ferran Torres joining FC Barcelona for a fee of £55 million after add-ons and bonuses.

To add to that list, the Premier League outfit appear to be sending 21-year-old midfielder Iker Pozo out on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Manchester Evening News' Simon Bajkowski reports that his destination will be FC Eindhoven in the Dutch second division, where the Spaniard has been on loan once before during the 2020/21 season - making 28 appearances.

While originally thought to have a promising future ahead of him, Iker Pozo's career within the youth ranks at Manchester City has stuttered recently, only making three appearances in the Premier League 2 this season.

"Of course I still want to succeed at Manchester City. But I don’t know if that is realistic now," Iker Pozo said in March of 2021.

While Pozo appears to not have a future at the Etihad Stadium, the club will be hopeful that the youngster can flourish in Eindhoven this season and earn himself a permanent move in the coming transfer windows.

For the remainder of the ongoing transfer window, similar moves are expected to follow suit, as Manchester City look to secure the best developments pathways for a long list of promising young talents on their books.

