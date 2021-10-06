Man City Midfielder Pledges To Raise Funds for Germany and Turkey Following Natural Disasters

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has pledged to raise funds in a bid to help areas affected by recent natural disasters recover from the devastating events.

Throughout the summer of 2021, natural disasters devastated numerous countries across Europe, and the harrowing tragedies have left many families and communities in disarray.

Large parts of Germany have experienced severe flooding in recent months, whilst Turkey was one of several countries to have been blighted by deadly wildfires due to severe temperatures.

Owing to the devastating effects, Germany international Ilkay Gundogan has pledged to help his native country and his parent’s homeland of Turkey recover from the recent events.

As per a report from the Independent, Gundogan is to pay for 5000 new trees to be planted following natural disasters that have blighted much of Europe.

The report also notes that the Manchester City stra has ‘pledged to raise more funds to support regions destroyed by floods and fire’ and to achieve this, has set about ‘auctioning some football fan prizes, including match tickets, shirts and boots’, with the proceeds supporting regions affected by recent events.

Commenting on his efforts to assist with the relief effort, Gundogan explained, “I have been very concerned about both these tragedies. For me, who has family and friends in both countries, it was hard to believe. It cannot be denied that climate change played a certain role in this.”

“It is particularly important that we set an example now, that events like these in summer 2021 do not become a daily occurrence for our children. Even in primary school, we learn how important trees are for mankind and for our climate.”

Gundogan added, “I would like to play a small part with this campaign to draw more attention to this issue, but also to contribute financial support.”

Gundogan is hoping to raise both funds for the relief effort, and also awareness regarding the problems currently experienced by many people across Europe due to recent tragedies.

It is widely believed that climate change is to blame for the events that have devastated Germany and Turkey, and Gundogan should be commended for his actions in helping to assist the areas affected by the natural disasters.

