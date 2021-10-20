Man City Midfielder Jack Grealish Pays Tribute to 22-year-old Car Crash Victim

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has made a substantial donation to the family of Paige Rice - who was tragically killed in a car crash last weekend.

On Sunday morning, the 22-year-old - described by her mother as a 'beautiful' young woman - tragically lost her life following a traffic collision in the Queensway tunnel situated between Liverpool and Birkenhead.

In response to Sunday’s tragedy, the victim’s family have received a groundswell of support from tens of thousands of people including Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish - who is from Rice’s home town of Solihull.

Following the show of support, the mother of the victim, Claire, noted in a post shared on her daughter’s Instagram account that she is ‘overwhelmed by the love being shown’ towards her daughter.

As reported by ITV News, Jack Grealish has donated £5,000 ‘towards a fundraiser for Paige's family’ and has also paid tribute to Paige following the tragedy.

The report notes that Grealish 'took to Instagram' and shared an image of the young woman and her family which he accompanied with the caption ‘RIP Paige’ alongside a broken heart emoji.

Despite his commendable gesture, the report stated that the England international ‘did not know Paige’ and notes that he contacted one of her friends and ‘offered to help fundraise’ following the tragedy.

Paige is understood to have been in the passenger seat of an Audi that collided with a taxi in the Queensway tunnel, and the driver of the vehicle remains ‘critically injured’ whilst the taxi driver is in a ‘serious but not life-threatening condition’.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Merseyside Police.

