    • November 5, 2021
    Man City Midfielder Monitored By Five Major European Clubs - Liverpool and Manchester United Mentioned Alongside Barcelona

    Manchester United and Barcelona are among a host of top European clubs interested in signing Manchester City academy star James McAtee, according to a new report.
    After spending nearly a decade of vacuuming up a large portion of the young footballing talents from around the world, City's academy is beginning to bear fruit. 

    Phil Foden, and most recently Cole Palmer are just two of the many young talents emerging from the Etihad club's youth setup in recent years. 

    Another name on the ever-growing list of future stars climbing up the ranks of the academy system is James McAtee - or as some have begun to call him, the 'Salford Silva'.

    The 19-year-old's reputation is growing as a result of his blossoming talent, specifically his passing ability in tight spaces, and eye for a goal from midfield. 

    McAtee has already scored 15 in 14 games for the City development squad this season, prompting Brighton to express a willingness to bid for the player earlier this season - however it became clear that City were not keen to sell him.

    Yet, James McAtee currently has only 18 months left on his current Manchester City contract, and has yet to commit his future to the Etihad. 

    According to the Daily Mail's David Kent, Manchester United and Barcelona are among an increasing number of top clubs monitoring the young star's development at the City.

    Joining the aforementioned European giants in following the teenager's growth and current contract situation are others such as Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

    However, it is said that Manchester City boss  Pep Guardiola is an admirer of McAtee and could likely reward the teenager with more first-team game time. However, the current plethora of talent in City's attacking ranks will hamper the teenager's ability to get any sort of lengthy run in the team. 

    One encouraging factor for McAtee is the plight of his academy comrades Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, who have shown that with patience, a path into Guardiola's first team can become available. 

    Man City Midfielder Monitored By Five Major European Clubs - Liverpool and Manchester United Mentioned Alongside Barcelona

