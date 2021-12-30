Man City Midfielder Returns to First-Team Training in Timely Fitness Boost Ahead of FA Cup Third Round Clash

Manchester City's rising midfield prospect James McAtee has been spotted in first-team training once again, having missed recent sessions with Pep Guardiola's squad.

With Manchester City approaching the turn of the year in a prominent position at the top of the Premier League table, January is set to bring the introduction of another competition to the club's focus.

Pep Guardiola's squad are set to embark on their journey in the 2021/22 edition of the Emirates FA Cup, with the third round taking the Premier League leaders to the County Ground - the home of League Two's Swindon Town.

With this also comes an opportunity for Guardiola to rotate his squad within reason, and possibly hand a few of the club's most highly-rated youngsters an opportunity to impress in first-team action.

This will undoubtedly be the target for 19 year-old attacking midfield prospect James McAtee - who has been spotted returning to first-team training on Thursday for the first time in recent days.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the reason behind James McAtee's absence from first-team training, although the most likely reason is a positive Covid-19 test - however, this has not been confirmed by Pep Guardiola or the club themselves.

Next up for Manchester City is a New Year's Day clash with an in-form Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium, as Guardiola's squad look to register their 11th consecutive victory in the top-flight.

This fixture is likely to come too soon for McAtee to feature as part of the matchday squad, although complications with Rodri and John Stones, as well as the possibility for further changes within the squad before Saturday's game, could open the door for an appearance among the substitutes.

