Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Man City Midfielder Returns to First-Team Training in Timely Fitness Boost Ahead of FA Cup Third Round Clash

    Manchester City's rising midfield prospect James McAtee has been spotted in first-team training once again, having missed recent sessions with Pep Guardiola's squad.
    Author:

    With Manchester City approaching the turn of the year in a prominent position at the top of the Premier League table, January is set to bring the introduction of another competition to the club's focus.

    Pep Guardiola's squad are set to embark on their journey in the 2021/22 edition of the Emirates FA Cup, with the third round taking the Premier League leaders to the County Ground - the home of League Two's Swindon Town.

    With this also comes an opportunity for Guardiola to rotate his squad within reason, and possibly hand a few of the club's most highly-rated youngsters an opportunity to impress in first-team action.

    This will undoubtedly be the target for 19 year-old attacking midfield prospect James McAtee - who has been spotted returning to first-team training on Thursday for the first time in recent days.

    Read More

    There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the reason behind James McAtee's absence from first-team training, although the most likely reason is a positive Covid-19 test - however, this has not been confirmed by Pep Guardiola or the club themselves.

    Next up for Manchester City is a New Year's Day clash with an in-form Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium, as Guardiola's squad look to register their 11th consecutive victory in the top-flight.

    This fixture is likely to come too soon for McAtee to feature as part of the matchday squad, although complications with Rodri and John Stones, as well as the possibility for further changes within the squad before Saturday's game, could open the door for an appearance among the substitutes.

    You can view the list of players spotted in training footage released by the club here!

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    City players cover 4
    News

    FOUR Man City First-Team Players Missing From Training on Thursday Ahead of Arsenal Clash

    31 seconds ago
    imago1008166436h
    News

    Man City Midfielder Returns to First-Team Training in Timely Fitness Boost Ahead of FA Cup Third Round Clash

    just now
    Rodri PSG Home;
    News

    Pep Guardiola Sweating on Man City Star's Fitness Ahead of New Year's Day Clash Against Arsenal

    1 hour ago
    imago0011560175h
    News

    "I Insulted Him By All Names!" - Former Man City Star Reveals 'Disrespect' of Ex-Manager Roberto Mancini at Etihad Stadium

    1 hour ago
    imago1008862470h
    News

    "Sign Him Up!", "We've Got Another Fanboy" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Premier League Midfielder's Shirt Collection

    2 hours ago
    Tommy Doyle
    Transfer Rumours

    Midfielder Heading Towards 'Early Termination' of Man City Loan Spell With Club 'Hoping for Clarity' on Situation

    3 hours ago
    imago1008336753h
    News

    Fans Spot Collection of Signed Man City Shirts in Games Room of Star Premier League Midfielder

    3 hours ago
    imago1008744247h
    News

    Man City 'Starting To Get Information' About 22 Year-Old Serie A Midfielder Ahead of Potential Summer Swoop

    4 hours ago