Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Reveals What Silverware He Aims To Win

New Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips talks about what trophies he would like to win as a Manchester City player.

Over a month has passed since Kalvin Phillips left his boyhood club Leeds United to sign for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, for a fee of £42 million.

The move brings completely new challenges for the midfielder, previously battling Relegation with Leeds, Phillips now finds himself at the opposite end of the Premier League table.

Being a Manchester City player means you will be challenging for trophies, something that is rather new to Kalvin Phillips, but something he will be hoping to make a habit.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Kalvin Phillips revealed what silverware he would like to get his hands on, saying "The Premier League would probably be the trophy that I want to win but you can't deny that the Champions League is the one that Man City do want to win,

especially after last year and how they came so close to getting to the final. So hopefully we do do it this season and if we do then I'll be writing my name down in history for Man City."

Phillips is clearly hungry to win his first ever Premier League title, something many feel Manchester City are favourites to do. However, the one trophy that still eludes City, is the Champions League. Something Kalvin Phillips understands the importance of.

Kalvin Phillips could make his debut this Sunday, when Manchester City take on West Ham United at the London Stadium, in their first Premier League game of the 2022/23 campaign.

Read More Manchester City Coverage