Man City Midfielder Set For Quadrupled Wages and New Six-Year Contract Following Fresh Talks

Manchester City are set to offer Phil Foden a new long-term contract with a massive pay rise, following the youngster's remarkable development in the game over the past few months.

The City academy product has emerged as one of Europe's elite young talents in recent seasons, after making the jump from the youth level to the first-team in 2017.

At the tender age of just 21-years-old, the Stockport-born midfielder already boasts a tally of 31 goals and 22 assists across 124 appearances for the Etihad club.

Phil Foden is undoubtedly the club's biggest asset, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claiming that he is the only player at the Etihad Stadium that is virtually unsellable.

"He is the only player that can't be sold under any circumstances, the only one. Not even for £500 million. Phil's going nowhere. Phil is City," said the Manchester City boss in 2019, as Foden announced himself as an emerging superstar.

To reiterate the midfielder's long term future at his boyhood club, Manchester City are set to offer the youngster a fresh contract, with a sizeable pay rise.

According to exclusive information from The Daily Star this week, a six-year contract, worth around £150,000-a-week will be on offer to the England international from Manchester City officials.

This headline contract extension for a key player is nothing new for the Premier League champions, especially in recent months. The likes of John Stones, Ruben Dias, Ederson, and Kevin De Bruyne have all extended their deals with the club, and Phil Foden, alongside his England teammate Raheem Sterling look set to be the next couple of stars to commit their futures to Manchester City.

There also appears to be a focus on the extension of rising talents, alongside the key existing components of the Manchester City team, with Cole Palmer and Liam Delap also committing their long-term futures to the club in recent weeks.

As for Phil Foden, the England international is currently sidelined with a foot injury that he suffered during the European Championships earlier in the summer, however the Premier League champions expect their exciting young star to return to training in the coming weeks.

