Man City Midfielder Provides Insight Into Family Feel Within Squad After Premier League Title Win

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has spoken about his excitement towards winning his first Premier League title since signing for the club in the summer of 2019.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has spoken about his excitement towards winning his first Premier League title since signing for the club in the summer of 2019.

In an exclusive interview with Manchester City's club website at the City Football Academy on Tuesday night, Rodri explained the ups and downs of this year’s competition – with a Manchester City side that has been forced to content with injuries, the Coronavirus pandemic, and a ram-packed fixture schedule.

"You only win big trophies with big teams. Of course, we're teammates but we're more than that: We are friends. We almost live the same life as a second family. We spend lots of times in the hotel, here in CFA, playing games with good moments, bad moments and emotions," Rodri said.

"For me, winning the Premier League is a dream come true, of course. It's time to celebrate with all the people. It's a shame that we cannot be with the fans but inside the club, everyone has been important this year."

"It's a big thing for everyone, and for me my first big trophy, the Premier League. So, I'm very happy for that."

When asked about the struggles the side faced this year, Rodri said, "We hadn't had pre-season, we had trouble at the beginning of the season with not very good moments, injuries, the Covid-19 situation every time punishing us. But I think the mental strength of the team has given us this Premier League title."

"I think the consistency and the regularity of the team, and of course that we are really a team. In the bad moments and the difficult moments, we've been a team. We supported each other, and that's the key to this unbelievable team. I'm very proud!"

"Lifting the trophy in front of fans will be the best moment of the season. Sharing this with a really important part of this is the fans. Be patient, just two more games, and then we can lift the trophy all together."

Rodri has grown into one of Pep Guardiola’s most important players over the past two seasons, after signing from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a club record fee of over £62 million.

But despite his improving performances and importance to the side, the feeling in some quarters is that City could still yet strengthen.

Manchester City officials have reportedly explored the possibility of signing the likes of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo, while there has also been some level of admiration for the likes of Declan Rice and Yves Bissouma.

