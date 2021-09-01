Man City Midfielder Opens Up on Harry Kane Saga and Ferran Torres' New Role Under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City were heavily linked with Tottenham striker Harry Kane throughout the summer, and midfielder Rodri has commented on the club's failed move for the England captain.

City were understood to have been keen to acquire the Spurs striker in the summer window, however the London club's chairman Daniel Levy held a reluctance to sell his star player, and subsequently prevented Kane from leaving the club.

The player himself was understood to have been desperate to link up with Pep Guardiola’s side, however the England captain will now be forced to endure another season in North London owing to Levy seemingly reneging on a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with the striker.

With Sergio Aguero having left the club for Barcelona earlier in the year, Manchester City wished to recruit a prolific striker to fill his shoes, and midfielder Rodri has commented on the club’s failure to recruit a striker.

As relayed by Sport Witness, who have translated a report by Spanish outlet El Pais, Manchester City midfielder Rodri has commented on the club’s failure to recruit a striker this summer and what it could mean for Pep Guardiola’s side going forward.

When questioned on City attempting to sign Harry Kane in the transfer window, Rodri stated, "A player of [Harry] Kane’s stature helps a lot, but we have a team that has been able to win the Premiership, which is almost like an internal Champions League, and you don’t have to change much."

“The most valuable thing is the goal because there are very few players who can score more than 20 goals, but that doesn’t guarantee anything either."

Following on from his comments regarding Kane, Rodri hailed compatriot Ferran Torres who has started the season strongly operating as a number nine.

The Spanish international noted, "We have other players like Ferran, for example, to play there. As a midfielder, I like to see him there because he creates a lot of space for you, and he doesn’t just come in to face you. In addition, a finishing touch and a goalscoring ability."

Rodri inferring that Manchester City would be "a lot" better off had they recruited a genuine number nine suggests that there is a feeling within Pep Guardiola’s squad that they are lacking in a key area.

City’s goal output last season was the lowest since the 2016/17 campaign, and it remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola’s side can reverse this trend throughout the ongoing campaign.

