Man City Midfielder Relives Champions League Final Disappointment Against Chelsea

Manchester City reached the final of the 2020/21 Champions League final, however Pep Guardiola’s side fell at the final hurdle. Midfielder Rodri has commented on the devastating loss and his aims for the new campaign.

City reached their first-ever Champions League final last season. However, the Sky Blues unfortunately fell at the final hurdle and left Porto empty-handed following defeat to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

Whilst the loss was of course majorly disappointing for the club’s players and fans alike, positives can certainly be taken from the situation given that before last season, the club had only ever reached the semi-final on one occasion.

One player who did not start the match, but perhaps should have done, has commented on the situation in a new interview this week.

As relayed by Sport Witness, who have translated a report by Spanish outlet El Pais, Rodri has spoken on the club’s failure to win the Champions League last term, and what his aims are for the upcoming campaign.

In the interview with the Spanish newspaper, when questioned on the disappointing loss in the Champions League final, Rodri referred to the defeat as “a bitter pill to swallow” and noted, “that’s part of football”.

Rodri was also asked about his thoughts on Pep Guardiola’s controversial decision to name his Champions League final line-up without either himself or Fernandinho “because he wanted to have the ball”, and in response, Rodri noted that “he bet on Gundogan, who is also very good with the ball” and that he has “nothing to reproach” regarding Guardiola’s widely panned tactics.

Displaying a positive mindset, Rodri stated, “This year will be another opportunity to show that I can be in those moments,” and reflected, “I am 25 years old and have room for improvement” - perhaps inferring that he is motivated to ensure that he will be named in the starting line-up should Manchester City reach another Champions League final soon.

Whilst Manchester City failing to emerge victorious in their first Champions League final was crushingly disappointing for everybody associated with the club, there are many positives to take from the club's European campaign last term, such as the side finally making it past the quarter-final stage under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City will embark on their upcoming Champions League campaign on 15th September when they host RB Leipzig, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping that this season his side can go one better in the tournament.

