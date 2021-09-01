Man City Midfielder Seals Bundesliga Move on Transfer Deadline Day

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle has joined Bundesliga side Hamburger SV for the remainder of the the 2021/22 campaign, the club have confirmed.

The grandson of two Manchester City icons in Glyn Pardoe and Mike Doyle, Tommy Doyle has been at the club since the age of eight and performed within the club’s academy set-up for over a decade.

Doyle is held in high regard by the Premier League champions, however, given the plethora of top-quality midfielders currently available to Pep Guardiola, it appears that the 19-year-old will be unable to break into the side in the upcoming campaign.

Following on from this, and owing to his current standing in Guardiola’s squad, the decision has been made for Tommy Doyle to experience a season out on loan to gain regular first-team football - and the player has opted to ply his trade abroad.

As confirmed by the club on Tuesday evening, Tommy Doyle has joined 2. Bundesliga side Hamburger SV on a season-long loan deal.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported by Football Insider that Manchester City had "given the green light” for Tommy Doyle to leave the club on loan so that the youngster can gain valuable first-team experience.

And despite being the recipient of interest from “a host of Championship clubs”, he has elected to move to Germany to further his career.

Tommy Doyle’s loan move to SV Hamburger will allow the midfielder to experience regular first-team football, which in conjunction with the challenge of moving abroad, could prove to be tremendously beneficial for his development.

Moves to German football have benefited several players in recent years and a notable example is former City academy prospect Jadon Sancho, who left the club with the hope of furthering his career in Germany - and he remarkably achieved this.

It is possible that Doyle may have been somewhat inspired by Sancho's success in Germany, and may wish to similarly hone his skills in Germany before returning to England as a more developed player.

