Manchester City Name 21-Man Champions League Knock-Out Squad - Ferran Torres Replacement Named

Manchester City have confirmed their Champions League knockout stage squad, with Kayky replacing Ferran Torres in the A-list.

Pep Guardiola's side are aiming to rectify Champions League heartbreak by reaching the final in Russia.

Last season, City were relentless in the knockout stages - beating the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain along the way.

Especially against the Parisians, the Blues produced a defensive masterclass in both legs, with Ruben Dias and John Stones managing to keep the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe quiet.

In this year's competition, Manchester City faced PSG again in Group A. Despite defeat at the Parc Des Princes, a solid showing at the Etihad Stadium confirmed top spot - with wins over RB Leipzig and Club Brugge also particular highlights.

Ahead of their last-16 clash against Sporting CP, City have confirmed their Champions League A-list squad who will travel to Portugal.

Here is the A-list squad in full: Ederson, Steffen, Carson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Lavia, Sterling, Jesus, Kayky.

As usual, it is important to note Phil Foden on the 'B-List' as he's under-21 and trained at City for two years. Romeo Lavia and Kayky do not fit that criteria, so are on the main list.

Others can be added to that list up to 24 hours before the game, according to Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News.

Included on that list are CJ Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Cole Palmer, and James McAtee - all youngsters who have featured in the first team at some point this season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra