Manchester City Name Julian Alvarez in Confirmed Premier League Squad List Following January Transfer Window Signing

Manchester City have included River Plate signing Julian Alvarez in their confirmed Premier League squad list following the January transfer window, it has been confirmed.

The Premier League champions secured the arrival of the Argentina international from River Plate on deadline day, with the 21-year-old set to head to Manchester at some point in the summer.

After more than week of reports linking the young striker with a switch to the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City completed the signing of Alvarez for a reported fee of £14 million (plus add-ons), with the River Plate academy graduate on loan to his boyhood club for the rest of the season.

It is worth noting that reliable sources close to the league leaders have reiterated that Manchester City's success in landing Alvarez will not influence their interest in signing a world-class striker in the summer, with the Sky Blues reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

Though Manchester City will not see Julian Alvarez arrive until at least June, the club have added the Argentine to their confirmed Premier League squad list following the confirmation of his arrival on the final day of the January transfer window.

Alvarez, who is currently listed amongst Manchester City's U-21 players (contract and scholars), registered 24 goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for River Plate last season.

Despite initial doubts over whether Alvarez could have been brought in as a City Football Group (CFG) signing, several sources, including the attacker's agent, have mentioned that the striker will be part of the first-team squad whenever he joins Pep Guardiola's group in the east side of Manchester.

