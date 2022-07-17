Skip to main content

Former Manchester City Defender Nedum Onuoha Claims The Club Don't Need Neymar

Following the departure of Raheem Sterling, Manchester City have now lost their starting left-winger. They have been linked with a move for PSG star Neymar in recent days as a potential replacement, however former City centre back Nedum Onuoha has warned this may not be a smart move. 

The Brazil star was on fine form once again in Ligue One last season, providing 19 goal contributions in 22 games. However, the winger was booed by his own fans following PSG's Champions League exit to Real Madrid. 

Neymar

When asked by ESPN FC if he thought City should move for the Brazil star, Nedum Onuoha said: "No. But it's not because he's not a good player. I think they don't need him.

'Especially if he will be playing on the left. You've got Jack Grealish there, Phil Foden as well. To bring someone in, who would stunt the development of those two players, it doesn't seem to add up.

"Neymar is an outstanding player, but it's not the right moment for him to go to City. He will draw a crowd in, get a ton of goals and assists.

"But City have this mentality where everyone is pulling in the same direction, it's not about the tricks and skills, it's the hard work and understanding. I don't see it being a good move. It's a no-go for me."

As Onuoha states, given City already have Grealish and Foden playing on the left, it would seem illogical for City to splash out on Neymar. If any winger were to be signed by the Sky Blues it would likely be on the right, but with Riyad Mahrez and Cole Palmer also likely to be the main options there, any wide signing seems unlikely this window. 

