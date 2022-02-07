Manchester City Offer Refunds to Fans With Benjamin Mendy Printing on Shirts

Manchester City have reportedly offered refunds to supporters that had purchased shirts with Benjamin Mendy printing on the rear, according to a new report.

Benjamin Mendy is currently suspended by Manchester City, and has been since the end of August 2021, with the Frenchman currently facing nine charges in all, including seven counts of rape involving six alleged victims.

The Manchester City defender will stand trial on July 25 at Chester Crown Court, while the trial could last six weeks, according to Sky Sports.

According to a new report by the Sun newspaper this week, Manchester City fans who had purchased the club shirts with Benjamin Mendy’s name printed on the rear have been ‘offered’ refunds.

It has been reported that any fan that wanted a refund on their purchase are said to have been ‘allowed’ to do so by Manchester City.

Much like how Manchester United have dealt with the ongoing situation involving Mason Greenwood, providing refunds or exchanges on their shirts to fans, Manchester City have seemingly done the same.

Despite being granted bail in January, Manchester City have not changed their stance on the player’s ongoing suspension from playing for the club, and the former AS Monaco defender is not expected to make any return in the coming months.

The BBC recently reported that Benjamin Mendy is set to appear for a further hearing on 11th March, before appearing in court for a trial date scheduled for 25th July.

