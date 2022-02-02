Manchester City 'Offered' Chance to Sign Serie A Star Forward - Premier League Club 'Not Convinced' by Player's Desire to Exit

Manchester City have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Juventus and Argentina international Paulo Dybala, according to new claims.

Despite Julian Alvarez being officially announced as a Manchester City player earlier this week, the Premier League champions are expected to be right in the mix for an established number nine next summer.

While Erling Haaland seems to be the name that is dominating headlines, there are some that believe a striker that profiles more of a false nine would be ideal in Manchester City’s current set-up.

As per a new report from 90 Min this week, Manchester City have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Juventus’ Paulo Dybala at the end of his contract in the upcoming summer.

However, Manchester City are not alone and according to the report, have been joined by a number of other Premier League clubs in being granted the opportunity to sign the Argentine forward next season.

With the report claiming that Paulo Dybala failed to agree terms with the Serie A heavyweights over a contract extension, the player’s representatives may travel around Europe to initiate discussions about a move for the 28-year old.

However, it has also been stated that the English clubs in contention, including Manchester City are ‘not convinced’ about the Argentine international’s desire to depart Juventus.

Despite Dybala not being able to live up to the hype around his name for the past couple of seasons, the diminutive forward is perhaps one of a few players deemed by some to be ideal to take on the false nine role under Pep Guardiola.

With his ability to roam across the frontline, drawing defenders to make space for his teammates and being a constant goal threat, the former Parma man could prove to be an excellent punt next season.

Despite a summer move for Paulo Dybala making sense on paper, it is likely that Manchester City will opt for a bigger physical threat - namely Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, considering they already have Julian Alvarez on their books.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra