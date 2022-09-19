Skip to main content
Manchester City: Official FIFA 23 Ratings

IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester City: Official FIFA 23 Ratings

Manchester City's official FIFA 23 ratings have been released, and the highest rated player is certainly no surprise.

FIFA 23 is nearing closer and closer, and the ratings has began to be released for each team and their players.

Manchester City's players have been near the top in terms of overall team ratings in recent years, and this year is no exception. In fact, Pep Guardiola's side boast the joint highest rated player in the entire game this year.

There are no prizes for guessing who that player is.

Official FIFA 23 ratings:

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Ederson: 89

Erling Haaland: 88

Bernardo: 88

Joao Cancelo: 88

Ruben Dias: 88

Rodri: 87

Riyad Mahrez: 86

Aymeric Laporte: 86

Ilkay Gundogan: 85

Phil Foden: 85

Kyle Walker: 85

Jack Grealish: 84

John Stones: 83

Manuel Akanji: 81

Kalvin Phillips: 81

Stefan Ortega: 80

Julian Alvarez: 78

Nathan Ake: 78

Sergio Gomez: 74

Cole Palmer: 67

Scott Carson: 65

There aren't many surprises in the list. Kevin De Bruyne is now the joint highest rated player in all of FIFA alongside Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski.

Joao Cancelo is the highest rated full-back in the game, which is no surprise considering the season he had last year for Manchester City. Ruben Dias has also received a plus one upgrade after his performances last year.

The Manchester City fans will be excited to get cracking on the game when it comes out later this month, and many will be trying to win a Premier League title like the real team in career mode.

