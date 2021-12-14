Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Official Offers Rallying Call Ahead of Champions League Knock-Out Stages

    Manchester City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has opened up on the hunt for the Champions League title this season, after the club’s opponents for the last-16 of the competition were revealed this week.
    Author:

    With the 2021/22 Champions League round of 16 draw being re-done after an initial mishap during proceedings, Manchester City have been drawn against Portuguese heavyweights Sporting CP.

    After last season’s disappointing loss in the all-important final against Premier League rivals Chelsea, Pep Guardiola’s side will have their eyes set on going one step further this time around.

    Manchester City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has echoed this sentiment, speaking to broadcasters after the completion of the Champions League draw on Monday afternoon.

    We had an unbelievable opportunity to win the Champions League last season. In the end, Chelsea did well and they beat us, but we were there and we know what it is to lose a final in that competition”, Begiristain said.

    Read More

    He went on to explain, “We want to be there again. We know that when you are so close to winning that competition, it stays inside your body and your mind and when the games start, you have to give 100%, thinking, we have to be in another final.”

    Txiki Begiristain’s words are a reflection of the fire in the belly of the entire Manchester City fanbase, as the club goes all guns blazing once again to bring Europe’s most coveted trophy to the Etihad Stadium for the first time in their history.

    The serious business begins against Sporting in the last-16 and if there’s any positives going forward in Europe, it is that this current Manchester City crop is possibly Pep Guardiola’s most balanced and compact side in his six seasons in Manchester.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0046710289h
    News

    Man City Official Offers Rallying Call Ahead of Champions League Knock-Out Stages

    27 seconds ago
    imago1003269420h
    News

    "He'd Go At the Defenders and Kill Them!" - Man City Star Opens Up on Experience of Training With PSG's Kylian Mbappe

    56 minutes ago
    Cancelo vs PSG Home
    Match Coverage

    The Latest On Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and the Complete Team News and Injury News Ahead of Man City vs Leeds (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    imago1001417812h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Urges Man City Players To Be Careful Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

    1 hour ago
    imago1008454071h
    News

    Bernardo Silva Recalls Match That 'Created Desire' to Play in the Premier League

    2 hours ago
    Pep frustrated
    News

    Significant Link Created Between Pep Guardiola and Potential Man City Successor

    16 hours ago
    imago0047865313h
    News

    "Cry More Rivals!", "We Love You, Sheikh Mansour" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Champions League Draw

    16 hours ago
    imago1008227872h
    News

    Raheem Sterling Nominated Alongside Tyson Fury and Emma Raducanu for 2021 Edition of Top Annual Award

    18 hours ago