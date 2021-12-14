Man City Official Offers Rallying Call Ahead of Champions League Knock-Out Stages

Manchester City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has opened up on the hunt for the Champions League title this season, after the club’s opponents for the last-16 of the competition were revealed this week.

With the 2021/22 Champions League round of 16 draw being re-done after an initial mishap during proceedings, Manchester City have been drawn against Portuguese heavyweights Sporting CP.

After last season’s disappointing loss in the all-important final against Premier League rivals Chelsea, Pep Guardiola’s side will have their eyes set on going one step further this time around.

Manchester City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has echoed this sentiment, speaking to broadcasters after the completion of the Champions League draw on Monday afternoon.

“We had an unbelievable opportunity to win the Champions League last season. In the end, Chelsea did well and they beat us, but we were there and we know what it is to lose a final in that competition”, Begiristain said.

He went on to explain, “We want to be there again. We know that when you are so close to winning that competition, it stays inside your body and your mind and when the games start, you have to give 100%, thinking, we have to be in another final.”

Txiki Begiristain’s words are a reflection of the fire in the belly of the entire Manchester City fanbase, as the club goes all guns blazing once again to bring Europe’s most coveted trophy to the Etihad Stadium for the first time in their history.

The serious business begins against Sporting in the last-16 and if there’s any positives going forward in Europe, it is that this current Manchester City crop is possibly Pep Guardiola’s most balanced and compact side in his six seasons in Manchester.

