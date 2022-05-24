Skip to main content

Manchester City Official Reveals Club's Desire for Pep Guardiola to STAY FOREVER Amid Contract Speculation

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has relayed the club's desire of Pep Guardiola staying on as manager as long as possible in an interview this week, with just one year left on the Spaniard's current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are believed to be keen to secure the long-term future of manager Pep Guardiola, with just over 12 months left on the Catalan's current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola lifted his fourth Premier League title in five seasons after Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko inspired a thrilling comeback victory for Manchester City against Aston Villa at the weekend, after the Blues were two goals down with less that 15 minutes left on the clock.

The Catalan has led the Etihad outfit to a plethora of domestic success since he replaced Manuel Pellegrini as Manchester City boss in the summer of 2016 and could lead his side to Champions League glory in the coming seasons.

Having confirmed recently he will not be extending his existing deal in the summer despite speculation, sources close to the six-time Premier League champions have suggested contract talks with Guardiola's representatives will not begin until the start of the upcoming campaign.

Guardiola is expected to extend his stay in Manchester following the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, with several quarters holding the belief the City manager's immediate future at the club is likely to have been a crucial factor is luring the young striker to the Etihad Stadium.

The Spaniard has often stated his desire of managing a national team when he eventually departs City, with his stint in England already clear of his longest managerial spell elsewhere during his career.

However, Manchester City chief executive officer Ferran Soriano has revealed the club would like Guardiola to continue as manager for as long as possible.

Speaking to Catalan radio RAC 1 this week, Soriano said: "The desire is for (Pep) Guardiola to stay at City forever, why not? It is possible."

Manchester City are understood to be lining up a series of signings in the summer transfer window after announcing their acquisition of Erling Haaland despite facing stiff competition from Real Madrid for the Norwegian's signature.

The Blues are set to see Fernandinho return to Brazil in the summer and face additional uncertainty over the futures of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan - all of whom are entering the final year of their respective contracts in Manchester.

City are believed to be in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder as well as a left-back, with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and Brighton star Marc Cucurella reportedly top of the club's wishlist in the respective positions.

