Skip to main content

Manchester City Official 'Dedicates Every Working Hour' to Player Scouting and Potential Signings

An insight into the recruitment process undertaken by Manchester City's sporting director has been revealed, as part of a new in-depth report from the Mail this week.

An aspect behind Manchester City’s overwhelming success that often gets pushed under the rug is their terrific recruitment drive - a process that is often undergoing during all stages of the calendar year.

The club have shown a tendency of signing players with a high ceiling and transforming them into world stars - with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva and Rodri being recent examples.

Putting Manchester City's financial muscle aside, an insight into their recruitment process would give their competitors a blueprint for achieving the same heights.

As per a new report by Ian Herbert of the Mail, Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain dedicates ‘every working hour’ towards analysing the club’s playing requirement.

The Mail highlight that the former Barcelona official identifies 'three or four' names for each required area in Manchester City's squad in ‘priority order’, before initiating the process of ‘securing’ their services.

Read More

One particularly interesting aspect of Txiki Begiristain's schedule that has been highlighted in the report is that his annual holiday begins on September 1 - the day after the summer transfer window shuts.

One perfect example of Txiki Begiristain and his brilliant eye for talent is bringing in Ruben Dias from Benfica at the start of the 2020/21 season.

While deals for centre-back targets such as Kalidou Koulibaly and Jules Kounde were unable to be completed due to varying reasons, they had always kept the Portuguese international within their list of candidates.

While there is no denying that Manchester City have the finances to compete for the signatures of the very best in the game, their incredible recruitment is what ensures that their roaring success always seems seamless.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago0016311622h
News

Manchester City Official 'Dedicates Every Working Hour' to Player Scouting and Potential Signings

1 minute ago
imago1008446291h
News

Manchester City 'Confident' Bernardo Silva Will Sign New Contract

1 hour ago
imago1008252544h
News

Behind-the-Scenes Insight Reveals Manchester City Request to Secure 'Ideal' Emerging Talent Striker Last Summer

1 hour ago
imago0041878020h
News

Joao Cancelo Names Barcelona Reason Behind Decision to Join Manchester City in 2019

1 hour ago
imago1008766585h
News

Joao Cancelo Pens Heartfelt Instagram Message Upon Announcement of His New Manchester City Contract

3 hours ago
imago1009259796h
Transfer Rumours

Man City Aim to 'Convince' Erling Haaland to Opt for Premier League Switch - Future of Argentine Striker Dependant on Decision

3 hours ago
imago1009427654h
News

Manchester City Set to Rival Inter Milan in Pursuit of Argentina International Striker

4 hours ago
imago1009264720h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Made Three Attempts to Sign Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix - Player Now 'Keen' to Leave Club

4 hours ago