Manchester City Official Txiki Begiristain Discusses Joao Cancelo's New Contract

Manchester City's Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain has been discussing Joao Cancelo's contract extension this morning.

As announced by the club this morning, Joao Cancelo has signed a new five-year deal with Manchester City, extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2027.

The full-back was involved in a player-plus-cash deal with Juventus in 2019, which saw Brazilian international Danilo head to Turin. Ever since his move, Cancelo has become an influential member of Pep Guardiola's starting line-up.

Reinventing the inverted left-back role, Cancelo has scored seven goals and registered a further 14 assists in his 106 appearances for Manchester City - becoming a fan favourite in the process.

Despite some struggles adapting to England in his opening campaign, the Portuguese international now definitely looks right at home and it is reflected in his decision to extend his stay even further.

Speaking to mancity.com upon the announcement of Cancelo's contract extension, the club's Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain has given his initial reaction to the news.

"Joao is the ultimate professional. He absolutely loves football and applies himself every single day in a bid to become better.

“He sets really high standards, and any young player should observe the way Joao applies himself if they want a blueprint for success.

“Not only does he have incredible talent, but he also displays perfect dedication to this sport. That’s why he can play so many games at such a high level. His consistency during the last two seasons has been amazing."

Begiristain continued, “He is so versatile. Whether he plays right-back, left-back or in midfield, he operates at the same high level. That is a dream for a manager.

“I am really happy he has signed, and I can’t wait to see him develop in the coming years.”

Joao Cancelo was recently included in 2021's Team of the Year - alongside Manchester City teammates Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias - and is now widely regarded as one of the finest full-back's in world football.

His contract extension will delight Blues supporters, who have enjoyed the 27-year-old's sublime performances over the past 12 months.

