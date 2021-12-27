Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Man City Official Named as Recipient of Global Soccer Award in Dubai

    Manchester City official Txiki Begiristain has been named as the very best in his field for 2021, at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Monday night.
    The Premier League champions' Sporting Director is often credited as being the mastermind behind transfer negotiations at Manchester City, and 2021 was another successful year for the 57 year-old.

    After winning the Premier League title in 2020/2021, securing yet another Carabao Cup trophy, and reaching a debut Champions League final, Manchester City and Txiki Begiristain took to the transfer market once again to strengthen their squad.

    With that came the record-breaking signing of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, whom Manchester City secured for a transfer fee of £100 million.

    Following a successful year as a collective and on a personal note for Txiki Begiristain, the Manchester City official has now been named as the Best Sporting Director of the Year at the 2021 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

    Collecting the award on his behalf was CEO of Manchester City, Ferran Soriano - who was in attendance at the showpiece event, sitting alongside super-agent Jorge Mendes and several other stars from the football world.

    Back on the pitch, and Manchester City will be looking to secure a consecutive Premier League crown for the second time under the coaching of the world-renowned Pep Guardiola.

    But 2022 is also expected to be a busy year for Begiristain once more, as Manchester City go in search of some of the finest talents in the game - and namely one who plays in the striker position.

    Rumours will be circling right up until the moment the summer transfer window smashes open, but it's fair to presume that Txiki Begiristain and his colleagues at Manchester City will be working around the clock to identify the right fit for Pep Guardiola's side.

