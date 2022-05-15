Manchester City Officials Conducted OFF-GRID Negotiations for Erling Haaland Amid Real Madrid Interest
After months of negotiations and heavy competition from Europe's elite, Manchester City confirmed this week they have a deal in place for Erling Haaland to join the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund on July 1 subject to the club finalising terms with the forward.
The 21-year-old bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund supporters on Saturday as he scored a penalty in his current side's final game of the Bundesliga campaign - a 2-1 win against Hertha Berlin at the Signal Iduna Park.
The Norway international has been offered a lucrative deal with a reported weekly wage of £400,000-per-week that will put him alongside Kevin De Bruyne as one of the highest earners at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City received solid competition from Real Madrid in the race for Haaland's signature, with many quarters holding the belief in recent months the Santiago Bernabeu was the young striker's preferred destination at one point.
However, the opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola and play alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden whilst competing regularly for the Premier League and Champions League lured the marksman to the Etihad Stadium, as per recent reports.
According to the latest information of Sam Lee of The Athletic, Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain and chief football operations officer Omar Berrada played a key role in securing the arrival of one of the most in-demand attackers in world football.
It has been reported that Begiristain and Berrada went 'off-grid for days at a time' to hold discussions with Haaland's representatives over a potential switch to Manchester in the summer.
The Manchester City duo reportedly travelled to Monaco - where Haaland's late agent Mino Raiola had been battling illness - in early February and made a breakthrough in negotiations for the Norwegian, who has emerged as one of the deadliest finishers on the planet since his move to Dortmund in 2020.
Begiristain and Berrada were aware that playing for Real Madrid was a big ambition for Haaland and that the forward believed the seemingly less physical nature of La Liga in comparison to the Premier League would help him avoid further injuries after spending a significant period of the past few campaigns on the sidelines.
However, Begiristain reportedly convinced Haaland's camp that the youngster would be able to come in and out of the side when needed at City and manager Pep Guardiola would be able to protect his latest signing and handle any criticism thrown at the Leeds-born forward.
However, had he chosen to head to the Spanish capital, the expectations on Haaland that naturally arrive as part of being a 'Galactico signing' would have seen him playing an excessive amount of games, which could have proven detrimental for his development in the years to follow.
Regardless, Madrid are believed to be prioritising a swoop for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe ahead of the new season.
Sources in England have revealed this week that Haaland's release clause at Manchester City is estimated to be between €150 million (£128 million) and €200 million (£170 million), as the Blues have finally managed to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club in 2021.
