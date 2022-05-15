Manchester City Officials Conducted OFF-GRID Negotiations for Erling Haaland Amid Real Madrid Interest

Txiki Begiristain and Omar Berrada played a crucial role in securing the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and went off-grid for days at a time to hold talks with the forward's representatives, according to a new report.

After months of negotiations and heavy competition from Europe's elite, Manchester City confirmed this week they have a deal in place for Erling Haaland to join the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund on July 1 subject to the club finalising terms with the forward.

The 21-year-old bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund supporters on Saturday as he scored a penalty in his current side's final game of the Bundesliga campaign - a 2-1 win against Hertha Berlin at the Signal Iduna Park.

The Norway international has been offered a lucrative deal with a reported weekly wage of £400,000-per-week that will put him alongside Kevin De Bruyne as one of the highest earners at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Begiristain reportedly convinced Haaland's camp that the youngster would be able to come in and out of the side when needed at City and manager Pep Guardiola would be able to protect his latest signing and handle any criticism thrown at the Leeds-born forward.

However, had he chosen to head to the Spanish capital, the expectations on Haaland that naturally arrive as part of being a 'Galactico signing' would have seen him playing an excessive amount of games, which could have proven detrimental for his development in the years to follow.

Regardless, Madrid are believed to be prioritising a swoop for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe ahead of the new season.

Sources in England have revealed this week that Haaland's release clause at Manchester City is estimated to be between €150 million (£128 million) and €200 million (£170 million), as the Blues have finally managed to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club in 2021.

