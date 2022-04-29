Manchester City Officials Visit Mino Raiola in Hospital to Negotiate Erling Haaland Deal

Manchester City officials have visited Erling Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola in hospital to negotiate a deal for the Norway international, according to a new report from the Manchester Evening News.

On Thursday, according to widespread Italian reports, footballing super-agent Mino Raiola had died after a battle with illness.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the head of the intensive care unit - where Mino Raiola is currently being cared for - released a statement that read: "I am outraged by phone calls from so-called journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting."

The agent himself also tweeted from his personal Twitter account: "Current health status for the ones wondering: p****d off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate."

Despite the false rumours that have been spread, Mino Raiola is still reportedly in a 'critically ill' condition.

One client of the agent in question is Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who has been heavily linked with a £62 million move to Manchester City when his release clause becomes active this summer.

IMAGO / Beautiful Sports Manchester City have been desperate to sign a high-profile striker since all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Agüero left the club in the summer 2021 for FC Barcelona. They tried to capture Harry Kane last summer, but Tottenham ultimately refused to sell. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi It seems like Erling Haaland is Manchester City's prime candidate this time around, with Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News reporting new information.

IMAGO / Team 2 It is claimed that during negotiations for the Borussia Dortmund striker, Manchester City officials have been visiting agent Mino Raiola in hospital to work on a potential deal.



On this particular transfer, Manchester City do not even need to negotiate directly with Borussia Dortmund due to Haaland's release clause, so other factors have previously been understood to be stumbling blocks.

The main one being the various agent and signing-on fees as well as commissions, with Mino Raiola a notoriously shrewd operator when it comes to big-money transfer deals.

In the past, the super-agent has been at the centre of some of Europe's biggest transfers, including Paul Pogba's return to cross-town rivals Manchester United in 2016 from Serie A giants Juventus.

Mino Raiola is also the agent of former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli, who sent his message of support on social media on Thursday evening.

