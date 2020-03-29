City Xtra
Manchester City open Etihad Stadium to NHS during COVID-19 crisis

Alex Farrell

Manchester City have opened the doors of their Etihad Stadium to the NHS to aid the battle against coronavirus, as reported by the Mirror.

The gesture follows that of London’s ExCel Centre, which is also Abu Dhabi-owned, as well as number of other large venues up and down the country.

NHS officials have accepted the generous offer from the Premier League champions, who have offered their facilities in an attempt to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the North West.

Image placeholder title
(OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

As part of the arrangement, City will allow the medical services to use their conference rooms and executive boxes as the number of cases continues to rise.

At the moment, it seems likely that the stadium will provide a training base for doctors, nurses and other key medical staff when the crisis inevitably hits its peak.

This is not the first time that the club have opened their stadium to the community. They also did so in 2017, with the campus providing a refuge for victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Likewise, City have also now pledged to pay the wages of their current match-day staff through until the end of the season regardless of the lack of fixtures.

City’s dedication to help the community through these trying times remains clear to see, as they again open their facilities to those in need.

-----

