Manchester City Open Talks With Club Over Loan Move for Kayky

Talks have reportedly opened between Manchester City and Galatasaray over a potential loan move for rising Brazilian forward, Kayky next season, according to claims from Turkey.

Manchester City's pool of young talent has become deeper in recent years, with Phil Foden being the first of the youngsters to break through into the first team from the academy during the Pep Guardiola era, subsequently setting a precedent.

On the list of emerging talents from the youth ranks is Kayky, after the Etihad club brought the Brazilian in from Fluminense for a reported fee of €10 million in the summer.

However, despite training regularly with the Manchester City first-team and making various substitute appearances under Pep Guardiola during the second-half of the season, Kayky has played the large majority of his matches for the under-23s.

Kayky in FA Cup action for Manchester City vs Swindon

Kayky warming up in the Champions League against Sporting CP

According to the information of Fanatik, as translated and relayed by Turkish Football, Galatasaray are keen on bringing the 18-year-old to Istanbul from Manchester City in the summer on a loan deal.

To compound that, Kayky is seen as a future first-team star by the Premier League club, and as a result, the Etihad hierarchy are reportedly open to the move as they want the winger to gain some senior football experience.

Current Galatasaray manager Domenec Torrent is a former assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and throughout the Catalan's managerial career, and according to the report, the two men have already discussed a loan move for the promising forward.

While in recent years sending a player out on loan away from Manchester City has been seen as the final nail in the coffin for a player with hopes of featuring in the first-team further down the line, the recent uptick in talented youth products has forced the club to send some away for experience. 

Kayky lining up for Manchester City's U23 squad

Kayky alongside his Manchester City youth academy teammates

Kayky could join a long list of Manchester City products out on loan next season, with Tommy Doyle, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and plenty more promising young talents already on temporary deals with other clubs. 

