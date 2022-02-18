Manchester City Open to New City Football Group Role for Fernandinho As Contract Expiry Looms

Manchester City's plans on how they view Fernandinho's role within the club have been revealed in a recent report, as the Brazilian midfielder's contract expiry date edges closer.

With Fernandinho making just six starts in the Premier League so far this season, it is safe to say that the current club captain has embraced a much more reduced role in comparison to previous campaigns.

Rodri has taken on the mantel of being Pep Guardiola’s first-choice defensive midfielder in fine fashion, as the aforementioned Brazilian has settled into a role as the elder statesman in the dressing room.

After signing a one-year contract extension with Manchester City last summer, there remains a question mark around the legendary midfielder’s future ahead of the next season.

As per a new report by the Times’ Paul Hirst, Manchester City have planned contract talks with Fernandinho for the end of the current season, and are ‘open’ to extending the club legend’s deal for another campaign.

It has further been claimed that Manchester City will leave it up to the 36-year old to decide whether he wants to continue playing for Pep Guardiola’s side or instead, take up a role within the City Football Group.

However, the report from the Times newspaper reiterates that the club ‘values’ the veteran’s input, both on and off the pitch.

Additionally, Fernandinho is regarded as a 'strong leader' who takes his responsibilities as skipper and the head of the five-man leadership group ‘seriously’ as well as being a ‘good communicator’, according to the report.

It has also been stated that the Brazilian international is viewed as a figure who the players feel free to ‘confide’ in with any problems or questions within the Manchester City camp.

While only time will tell what the future holds for Fernandinho next season, what can be said is that his presence in any capacity within the club is always going to be worth it’s weight in gold.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are putting together preparations for the upcoming Premier League clash with Tottenham this weekend, as Pep Guardiola's side look to retain a nine-point lead at the top of the table.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra