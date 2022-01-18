Manchester City Outline Plans for Upcoming Winter Break Following Cancellation of Abu Dhabi Trip

After reports of Manchester City cancelling a proposed winter training camp in Abu Dhabi first emerged, questions were raised over what the club's intentions for the upcoming break would be.

Following Manchester City’s early elimination from the 2021/22 Carabao Cup, the Premier League champions are now set to have a two-week break after facing Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.

It was originally reported by the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath that Pep Guardiola had planned a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi for the forthcoming period, in order to revitalise his players for the coming months.

However, a report by the Manchester Evening News’ Simon Bajkowski states that the Manchester City players are be to granted ‘some time off’ after their next league fixture against the Saints.

It has been further claimed that as well as ruling out the trip abroad, there are no plans in place to choose an alternate destination closer to home to schedule such a training camp by the club.

Instead, it has been stated that the players will continue to train in Manchester.

It was also reported earlier this week by the Athletic’s David Ornstein that Manchester City were to cancel their plans for a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi due to Covid-19 risks posed by such a journey.

Factors such as local isolation rules, travel restrictions and testing were to have ‘concerned’ those within the Manchester City camp about the training facility in Abu Dhabi.

To add to their fears, it was confirmed recently that seven first-team players and 14 members of staff had tested positive for the virus, on the eve of the club's FA Cup Third Round clash against Swindon.

It is sensible that City look set to play it safe in such trying circumstances, as a host of key absences could derail what looks to be yet another trophy-laden campaign for the club.

