Manchester City Owner Reveals Details of Meeting With Pep Guardiola and Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Sheikh Mansour has been pictured alongside Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after the club's successful defence of their Premier League title, with the club's owner revealing the details of the meeting.

It is widely acknowledged that since Sheikh Mansour’s takeover to become Manchester City’s new owners 2008, the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates singlehandedly played a pivotal role in changing the club’s fortunes.

Aside from the simple fact of major investment, the astute usage of these finances towards areas such as recruitment and infrastructure have transformed Manchester City into one of the biggest clubs in the world.

While Sheikh Mansour is rarely spotted in attendance at the Etihad Stadium, new pictures have emerged involving him alongside none other than Pep Guardiola via his official Twitter account. The purpose of the visit was explained as per the caption which confirmed, “Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, Chairman of the Club's Board of Directors." "The meeting came in the wake of the club's recent victory in the English Premier League, and to discuss plans for the next season 2022/2023.”

Despite the fact some suggest that his Highness is merely an investor in the Manchester City project, Khaldoon Al-Mubarak recently gave an insight with regards to the owner's vision for the club by revealing that the 51-year old has always ‘envisaged’ the North-West side having one of the best academies in world football.

With the success stories of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and James McAtee to name a few, this is an insight into the fact that Sheikh Mansour has singlehandedly ensured that the Premier League champions attain excellence in every facet to become one of Europe’s most domineering sides.

As a result, it comes as no surprise to see Sheikh Mansour replicate his hands-on approach as he met personally with Pep Guardiola to draw up plans for next season as the club are always looking to sustain their reign at the top.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube