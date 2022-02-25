Manchester City Owners Aim to Add Brazilian Club to Portfolio

City Football Group - who own Manchester City as well as seven other teams across the globe - are reportedly planning to acquire a Brazilian side in their latest global venture.

Manchester City, over the course of their lengthy history, has grown to attain a major global following and is now part of a wider group of clubs around the world managed by the club's owners, under the banner of 'City Football Group' or 'CFG'.

New York City, Melbourne City, and Montevideo City Torque all feature in the aforementioned multi-club model, alongside four other teams in addition to Manchester City themselves.

City Football Group are now looking towards Brazil for the latest addition, but are surprisingly not interested in any of the bigger clubs in the South American country.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency New York City FC celebrate their MLS Cup triump IMAGO / Icon SMI Melbourne City FC celebrate their trophy success

According to Rafael Reis of UOL Esporte, as relayed and translated by Sport Witness, the aim of City Football Group's pursuit in Brazil appears to be to build a club from zero - thus ruling out the purchase of already established teams such as Corinthians, Palmeiras, and Santos.

One solution would be to go after a traditional club and keep their name, badge and uniforms, reports Rafael Reis. One Brazilian side that this could apply to is Bahia, as negotiations with the Salvador-based club have been reported often.

The second option is reportedly to buy a smaller club and let them adopt Manchester City’s visual identity, similar to what has been done with Uruguayan side, Montevideo City Torque.

As is the case with many other of City Football Group's clubs across the globe, the general plan is to possess a club in Brazil who will be able to offer young players to the Premier League side or alternatively, sell such players to other European clubs.

