Manchester City Owners Close in on Multi-Million Deal for Brazilian Striker Savinho

Manchester City's parent company, the City Football Group have wrapped up the signing of Atletico Minero's teenage striker Savinho, according to new information from Brazil.

The City Football Group, as well as Premier League champions Manchester City themselves, hold a major interest in the South American market and are often credited with scouting untapped potential.

While Gabriel Jesus is the best example of their faith in the continent’s up and coming talent, the recent signings of Yan Couto, Kayky and Julian Alvarez indicate just how highly the club regards prospects emerging from the region.

That high regard of footballing quality from South America does not look like it is set to stop any time soon, with a new report this week suggesting that the City Football Group are close to finalising a seven-figure deal for a teenage striker.

According to the information of Rede 98 journalist Igor Assunção, the City Football Group have completed a deal for Atletico Mineiro forward Savinho for a fee of €6.5 million.

It has further been claimed that the fee could be subject to a rise, as per certain pre-established clauses by which the Brazilian side will receive a percentage.

While the City Football Group club in question has not yet been confirmed, names such as ESTAC Troyes, Girona and Lommel SK are claimed to be the likeliest possible destinations for the 17-year old.

Last season, Savinho became the youngest player to ever represent Atletico Minero in the Brazilian top-flight at just 16 years and five months old, under former Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli.

This news comes after a recent report from ESPN linked Manchester City with yet another South American starlet in Maximo Perrone - who has only made three senior appearances for Velez Sarsfield.

While Savinho remains an unknown commodity at present, Manchester City’s interest is a hint that the Brazilian could well be the real deal.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra