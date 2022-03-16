Skip to main content

Manchester City Owners Eye Takeover of European Club Amid Negotiations in Brazil

The parent company behind Manchester City - the City Football Group - are reportedly looking into the idea of purchasing a stake in another European club with which they have an existing relationship, according to a new report.

Among the various clubs under their portfolio across various different continents across the globe, the City Football Group are widely considered to be most active in Europe with stakes in four different clubs.

These clubs include the likes of Manchester City (England), ESTAC Troyes (France), Girona (Spain), and Lommel SK (Belgium) across a variety of European leagues including top-flight divisions in their respective countries.

It now looks as though the City Football Group are looking to add yet another club to expand their reign in Europe, as they are reportedly showing an interest in a team they have an existing relationship with.

imago0039376721h

As per a report by Martin Blackburn of The Sun, the City Football Group have set their sights set on adding Dutch side NAC Breda to their vast portfolio - with talks scheduled to make the potential association a reality.

imago1010407914h

Additionally, it has been mentioned that while sources within Manchester City’s parent company have reiterated that nothing has been ‘finalised’ yet, an agreement between both clubs has been deemed to be ‘possible’.

imago1010468609h

It is also interesting to note that Manchester City had entered a partnership with NAC Breda in 2016, with several youngsters going on loan to the Eerste Divisie side over the years such as Enes Unal, Thierry Ambrose and Angelino to name a few.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This relationship could further be enhanced if the City Football Group were to secure a deal to add the Dutch side to their existing portfolio of clubs, with access to signing up-and-coming talent whilst also having another home on the continent to send their academy graduates abroad to further accelerate their development.

Much like how the City Football Group have been claimed to be in pole position to reach an agreement for the takeover Brazilian side Bahia, the acquisition of NAC Breda would make for yet another smart coup from the umbrella company.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1009179400h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Ready to Pay Erling Haaland €31M PER YEAR - Player Could Earn More Than Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne

By Harry Siddall9 hours ago
imago1010081447h
News

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Tie Dates

By Harry Winters10 hours ago
imago1001964931h
Features/Opinions

Looks Like A Striker is Back On the Menu, Boys! - A Week in the City

By Joe Butterfield11 hours ago
Haaland new 3
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Could Make Important Demand in Potential Manchester City Contract

By Vayam Lahoti13 hours ago
imago1010468609h
Transfer Rumours

Latest Manchester City Recruit Set for Ligue 1 Switch Following Eight-Figure Transfer from Brazil

By Srinivas Sadhanand13 hours ago
imago1002121769h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Edge Closer to €480,000-PER-WEEK Erling Haaland Salary Demands With Offer

By Freddie Pye14 hours ago
imago1009892623h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Negotiating Eight-Figure Buy-Back Clause into Permanent Player Sale

By Srinivas Sadhanand16 hours ago
imago0049279644h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Southampton vs Manchester City (Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final)

By Harry Winters17 hours ago