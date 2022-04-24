Skip to main content

Manchester City Owners Fail in Pursuit of European Club Following Supporter Backlash

The owners of Manchester City - the City Football Group - have failed in their pursuit of adding Dutch side NAC Breda to their portfolio of clubs, as per recent information.

In March, NAC Breda had released an official announcement that confirmed that the club was ‘on the verge’ of becoming a part of the City Football Group’s vast global portfolio of clubs.

The Dutch side had also stated that with the sale process reaching the ‘final stage’, the umbrella company and it's shareholders had plans to kickstart the preparations for the 2022/23 season in the ‘short term’ as well.

However, one of the club’s supporters groups, ‘Breda Locos’ on social media expressed their opposition with regards to the sale by hanging a banner outside the Etihad Stadium that read, “Stay out of our territory. NAC is not a City Group Story.”

A latest update has revealed that NAC Breda have heard their fans’ concerns and decided to grant them their wish.

As per a report by David Hytner of the Guardian, the City Football Group have now ‘failed’ to complete their takeover of the side playing in the second tier of Dutch football, after the supporters’ backlash towards the potential sale.

Further details suggest that apart from the hostile reaction about the proposed purchase outside the Etihad Stadium, Breda fans also brought out banners inside their stadium and ran a campaign on social media to ensure to voice their displeasure.

As a result, the club released an official statement to confirm that they had pulled out of the decision to sell the club by stating, “After intensive discussions with both the City Football Group and two possible alternatives, the NOAD Foundation decided after careful and extensive testing to submit to the local plan of NAC Breda.”

Interestingly, the Sky Blues’ owners are understood to have ‘no hard feelings’ about the situation and simply consider it a situation where things failed to pan out.

It has also been mentioned that the City Football Group plan to maintain a ‘good relationship’ with Breda, regardless of the fact that the deal did not come to fruition.

While the umbrella company could not make NAC Breda the 11th club in their portfolio, their focus must be completely directed towards adding Brazilian side Bahia to their list of teams around the world.

