Manchester City Owners in 'Final Stages' of Adding Major European Side to Their Vast Portfolio

An official announcement has been made by Dutch side NAC Breda, who have revealed that they are 'on the verge' of joining the City Football Group, and the sale is in the 'final stages'.

Martin Blackburn of the Daily Mail revealed last week that the City Football Group had scheduled talks with NAC Breda, aiming to make them the 11th club in their global portfolio.

Widely known as the CFG, the football group currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Uruguay, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India, and China.

With the potential association claimed to have been ‘possible’ between both parties, the Dutch side looked set to join other European clubs under the CFG regime such as Manchester City, Girona FC, Lommel SK, and Troyes.

imago1009697391h (1)

However, an update has emerged that has turned the ambition into reality.

imago1010513736h

As per the latest information provided by Sport Witness, NAC Breda have released an official announcement stating that they are ‘on the verge’ of joining the City Football Group.

imago0039376721h (1)

In addition, it has also been revealed that the sale process is reaching the ‘final stage’, with the shareholders and CFG estimating that they can initiate the preparations for the 2022/23 season in the ‘short term’.

This is not the first time that the umbrella company and the Eredivisie side have joined forces. 

In 2016, both parties reached an agreement that would result in City sending young players between the ages of 18 and 21 on loan to the Dutch outfit, with Breda receiving a development fee in exchange.

As a result, a host of starlets have represented the side in the second tier of Dutch football over the years, such as Angelino, Enes Unal, and Lewis Fiorini to name a few.

With NAC Breda set to join the City Football Group family, the Manchester City brand is likely to explode in the Netherlands, whilst also increasing the English giants' scouting pool for the emerging young talents within the Dutch side.

This move is just another example of the CFG's plans to become a significant force in Europe, with more clubs surely to be added in the future.

imago1010771693h
imago0007847231h
imago1001726215h
Ederson Cover
imago1010451734h
Pep x Alisson Cover
imago1009887495h
Foden vs Norwich Away
