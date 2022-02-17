Manchester City Owners in Negotiations With Brazilian Side Over Potential Takeover - City Football Group Contacted 'At Least 10 Clubs'

The City Football Group are currently in negotiations over a potential takeover of a Brazilian side, according to a new report, which has highlighted that Manchester City's owners have previously held talks with at least 10 clubs over a bid.

Widely known as the CFG, Manchester City's ownership group currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, United States, Uruguay, Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India and China.

Spearheaded by Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano, City Football Group also have stakes in academies, technical support and marketing companies all around the world, with their aim being increased involvement in football on and off the field.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, City Football Group are in negotiations with Salvador-based club Bahia in regards to a potential takeover.

While reports suggest that talks are ongoing between the two parties, there has been no official bid made by CFG yet, with Bahia officially denying interest from Manchester City's owners in the Sao Paulo outfit.

The rumours regarding a potential partnership with CFG has been met with excitement amongst a series of clubs in Brazil, as it has been revealed that Manchester City's owners have made contact with 'at least 10 other clubs' over a takeover previously.

After making the decision to invest in a Brazilian side, City Football Group initially held talks with Oeste, who turned down a bid in the vicinity of €6 million from the holding company.

CFG then turned to the likes of Ferroviária, Botafogo-SP and Novo Horizontino - in which cases talks did not 'advance' - forcing Manchester City's owners to search for bigger clubs outside Sao Paulo.

América-MG and Athletico Paranaense were then put on the table, before City Football Group made contact with Botafogo and Cruzeiro - both of whom had already been bought by foreign investors then.

