Man City Owners in Talks to Buy European Club - Aim to 'Save Club' From Financial Turmoil

Manchester City's parent company are looking to add a team from the Netherlands to their expansive roster.

The City Football Group, the brainchild of Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano, has expanded massively since being founded in 2013.

At the time of writing, the holding company owns stakes in clubs based in England, France, Spain, Belgium, the United States, Australia, China, Japan, India and Uruguay.

Among these are Manchester City, MLS side New York City and Girona of the Spanish second division.

Now it looks like the group want to buy a team in the Netherlands, arguably one of the biggest footballing nations they're yet to own a club from.

ADO Den Haag, from the west-coast municipality of The Hague, play in the Eerste Divisie, which is the second tier of Dutch football. They suffered relegation last season after finishing rock bottom of the Eredivisie.

The club is in financial turmoil, with Voetbalzone reporting that they must find either a new owner or a bank guarantee of €5.1 million by November 1st, or face having their professional license revoked.

That could open the door for the CFG to swoop in and potentially rescue the club - and they may be able to get a lower price thanks to the time pressure Den Haag's owners are under to sell.

However, it isn't expected to be an uncontested race, with reports indicating that the club have confirmed that an unnamed Japanese group have shown interest in a takeover.

ADO Den Haag have already been deducted six points this season for their financial issues. If not for this penalty, they would currently be sitting pretty at the top of the league table after 11 games.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have long since been using the top two Dutch leagues as a place to send young talent, particularly in defence.

Angeliño and Oleksandr Zinchenko are among the biggest names who have returned to City's first team after a spell in the Eredivisie.

