Manchester City Owners Interested in Italian Club Takeover With Country Identified as Next European Step

The parent company behind Manchester City - the City Football Group - are reportedly 'interested' in adding Serie C side Palermo to their vast portfolio of clubs across the globe, as per the latest revelation from Italy.

One of the finest examples of what makes Manchester City one of the finest run clubs in world football is none other than the City Football Group CFG).

Since it's formation in 2013, the umbrella company behind the Premier League powerhouse has taken ownership of several clubs based in Asia, Europe, South America, and North America.

This strategy has played a major role in expanding the reach of the Manchester City brand worldwide, and also given a home to several talents from all ages to ply their trade at extremely systematically set-up clubs.

Martyn Ziegler and Owen Slot of the Times had previously reported that the success of the City Football Group had inspired Newcastle United to also follow suit, by taking a multi-club approach, and making the Magpies the ‘focal point’ of their vast portfolio in the future.

The same can be said for another Premier League club in Southampton, whose new owners had reportedly held a desire of ‘replicating’ the strategy put in place by CFG decision makers.

imago1008258132h

As per the latest information provided by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the City Football Group are now ‘interested’ in taking over the reins of Serie C side, Palermo.

imago1010472693h

With financial issues being the main culprit behind the Italian giants’ fall from grace to the Serie B from the 2017/18 season onwards, before dropping down even further to Serie C in the 2019/20 campaign, there is no denying that the club is in desperate need of a saviour.

imago1001726215h

With the City Football Group reportedly set to pay a staggering £104 million fee to purchase and elevate Brazilian second tier side Bahia to the next level, it is safe to say that the umbrella company remain unafraid to take on un-fancied projects with the purpose of transforming them.

For instance, the City Football Group had a major impact on the rise of Uruguayan second division side Montevideo Torque, as their takeover in 2017 was key in the club eventually getting promoted in 2020 after significant investment and planning.

If they decide to take over a club with the history and background of Palermo, Manchester City’s owners certainly have the potential to bring back the club to their former glory days.

