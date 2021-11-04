Man City Owners Look to Buy Stake in Major European Club

The City Football Group - the parent company behind Premier League champions Manchester City - are interested in expanding their worldwide portfolio of clubs yet again.

Widely known as the CFG, the football group currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Uruguay, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India and China.

Now, according to the latest emerging information, it looks like Russia's most successful club may be next in line to join the impressive list.

That club is Spartak Moscow, who have won a record ten Russian championships and, before that, 12 Soviet Championships - where they competed with sides such as Dynamo Kyiv.

But current shareholder Leonid Fedun - who also owns shares in Russian oil company Lukoil - is reportedly keen to sell his stake in the club, prompting interest from Manchester City's owners.

According to an exclusive report from The Sun this week, representatives of the City Football Group have already met with Spartak's general director to gauge the feasibility of a possible transaction.

The report says that Manchester City sources have only gone as far as to confirm that "preliminary talks" have been held, but "nothing has been decided" yet.

Meanwhile, the word from Russian journalists is that the City Football Group are looking to buy around 20% of the club.

Russia is one of the biggest footballing nations in Europe which the CFG do not yet own a club in, so it makes sense that the company would be interested in expanding into that market.

If Spartak are added to the roster of CFG-owned clubs, they would arguably automatically come in as the biggest overseas side in the portfolio.

Spartak Moscow and Manchester City have never actually met in a competitive match on record, but the English club have faced Spartak's local rivals CSKA Moscow on four occasions, winning two and losing one.

Meanwhile, most English fans will currently know Spartak best for their Europa League defeat at the hands of Leicester City last month.

